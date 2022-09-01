Head coach Lance Pedersen and his Mount Vernon Mustangs achieved their goal — to go 1-0 for the week.
The team opened their new season at home, as they hosted the Anamosa Blue Raiders, last Friday, Aug. 26.
Joey Rhomberg and Henry Ryan were a potent combo for the Mustangs. Rhomberg threw for 148 yards, including a touchdown pass. Along with Brady Erickson, the three were responsible for all four of their team’s touchdowns.
Ryan started things off with a five yard touchdown run to put the Mustangs up 6-0 with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter. Kicker Ben Crock tacked on the extra point with a field goal to put them up 7-0.
Ryan was at it again with 10:23 to go in the second quarter, scrambling for 46 yards for another touchdown. Crock again supplied the point after kick to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead they would take into halftime.
Rhomberg connected with Brady Erickson with 9:09 left in the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown, complimented by another successful Crock kick.
With just a second left in the final quarter, Ryan took off for a five yard touchdown run, giving the Mustangs a 27-0 lead. Crock made it 28-0, and the clock ran out with Mount Vernon 1-0.
The Mustangs will head to Solon to take on the Spartans Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.