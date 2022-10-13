Mount Vernon varsity football improved to 7-0 Friday, Oct. 7.
The Mustangs, now third place in Class 3A, defeated the Maquoketa Cardinals on the road by a score of 49-7.
Joey Rhomberg put in another masterful performance at the quarterback position, throwing for 348 yards and six touchdowns.
Rhomberg first struck with a pass completion to Jensen Meeker for a 25 yard touchdown with 6:34 to play in the first quarter. Ben Crock tacked on the point after kick, giving the Mustangs a lead they would never give up.
It was about three minutes later that Rhomberg connected with another receiver for a touchdown, this time finding Brady Erickson for a 29-yard trip to the goal line. Ben Crock again provided a successful point after kick, putting the Mustangs up 14-0.
The Cardinals responded with just moments to play in the first quarter, with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Kasey Coakley to Braedon Tranel. Tranel went on to provide the point after kick, and the quarter ended 14-7. It was the only time Maquoketa scored in the game.
In the second quarter, Rhomberg found Evan Brase (25 yards), Jensen Meeker (50 yards), Brase (another 19), and Caden Stimmel (49 yards) for four Mustang touchdowns. The last came with 19 seconds remaining in the opening half. Two successful Crock kicks, and a two point conversion pass from Rhomberg to Meeker put the halftime score at 42-7.
The final touchdown of the game came in the third quarter, when Mount Vernon’s Miles Francois intercepted a pass from Coakley and returned the ball for a 72-yard touchdown. Ben Crock again connected, and the Mustangs held on to the 49-7 advantage until the end of the contest.
The Mustangs will host Central DeWitt Sabers (4-2) Friday night with a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.