Mount Vernon varsity football improved to 7-0 Friday, Oct. 7.

The Mustangs, now third place in Class 3A, defeated the Maquoketa Cardinals on the road by a score of 49-7.

MV FB Joey Rhomberg
Mount Vernon’s Joey Rhomberg looks for an open player as Anamosa defense comes in.
MV FB Austin Deeb
Mount Vernon’s Austin Deeb (No. 1) advances the ball as Maquoketa defenders start closing around him.
MV FB Ryan Meeker
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan (No. 3) and Jensen Meeker (No. 38) work to take down a Maquoketa Cardinal player last week.
MV FB Henry Ryan
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan advances the ball down the field against Maquoketa.

