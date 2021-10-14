The Mount Vernon varsity football squad improved to 3-3 Friday night as they delivered a 41-7 loss to the visiting Maquoketa Cardinals.
The Mustangs honored legendary coach Jim Bellamy throughout the night. Bellamy oversaw their program for 37 years and three championships, and passed away last year at 83.
“We were able to give Coach Bellamy a well-deserved tribute,” said current head coach Lance Pedersen. “Hearing the cowbells in the stands was really neat.”
Pedersen said it was “a great night for football,” though acknowledged his team committed too many penalties and would work on that in the coming week.
“It was a great team win. Everyone who was dressed played in the football game and made an important contribution,” said the coach.
A three-yard touchdown run from Henry Ryan put the Mustangs on the board for the first of many times. Ben Crock provided the point after kick to give Mount Vernon a lead they would never relinquish, up 7-0 with 10:56 to play in the first quarter.
For their next offensive campaign, it was yet another three-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs, Owen Brase sneaking into the endzone with 6:07 remaining in the first. Ben Crock provided another point-after, and Mount Vernon found themselves up 14-0.
It was once again Brase who scored the next Mustangs goal, dashing for one yard into the endzone and another six points. Ben Crock put it through the goalposts, and the Mustangs were leading 21-0 with 4:30 to go in the opening quarter.
The Cardinals responded with their only score of the game, with running back Isaac Koppang journeying six yards for a touchdown. Sean Swanson split the uprights to put Maquoketa down 21-7.
In the second quarter, with 9:10 to play before the half, Joseph Rhomberg completed a pass to Owen Brase for a 27-yard touchdown. Ben Crock once again kicked the ball where he wanted to, and the Mustangs were now on top 28-7.
Mount Vernon added one more score before halftime, with Ryan running for four yards into the endzone to put the Mustangs up 34-7. With yet another point-after from Crock, Mount Vernon headed into the half 35-7.
Neither Mount Vernon nor Maquoketa scored in the third quarter.
But it was Jackson Rhomberg to score the game’s final goal, running for 60 yards into the endzone for a Mustangs touchdown, making the score 41-7, where it would stay.
“It was a great homecoming crowd,” said Pedersen after the game. “We appreciate your support,” he said to the fans, adding, “The student section continues to be the best in the state.”
The Mustangs next take on the Central Dewitt Sabers at Central Dewitt Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The Sabers are 5-2 overall, and Pedersen said the home team “will be prepared for our arrival on their senior night.”
“It is important we go there and strive to play error-free football. I look forward to the challenge again this week as we take our last regular season business trip,” said Pedersen.