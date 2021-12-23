The Mount Vernon varsity girls basketball squad split the week last week with an upset against Vinton-Shellsburg at home, and a tough loss to the Marion Wolves on the road which was punctuated by some strong individual performances.
Tuesday, Dec. 14The Mustangs had a strong showing against no. 11, and previously-undefeated Vinton-Shellsburg Tuesday, overcoming injuries and foul trouble to put away the visiting Vikings 45-41.
Though Mount Vernon committed 20 turnovers in the contest, good old-fashioned shooting saved the night for the home team.
“Fortunately, we shot the ball well from the field,” said head coach Nate Sanderson.
This included going 9-22 from behind the arc (41 percent), while the Vikings shot only 27 percent overall from the field.
“This was also the first time we have rallied to overcome a fourth quarter deficit this season,” Sanderson said.
“After trailing 40-35 with 3:30 to play, Kenzie Rentschler and Peyton Simpson connected from long range to retake the lead. Simpson followed with an offensive putback, and Rentschler made two free throws to ice the game in the final minute,” said the coach.
He praised first year Mustang Chloe Meester for her performance off the bench at a pivotal time. Meester’s six minute tenure included two rebounds, an assist, and a crucial blocked shot.
The win brought the Mustangs up to 3-5 overall, while the Vikings fell to 6-1.
Friday, Dec. 17The Mustangs were sunk by the Marion Wolves Friday at Marion, and were “ultimately undone by cold shooting in the first half,” according to Sanderson.
The team’s shooting percentage allowed the Wolves to open an early lead (14-6 at the conclusion of the first), a lead that stretched to 15 points in the second period.
“Much to our players’ credit, we rallied in the third quarter to close within 36-31 but could get no closer,” Sanderson said.
“We did a lot of things well in the game, including holding Marion’s leading scorer (Sadie Struchen, 11.4 ppg) scoreless on the night. In the end, we just couldn’t get enough shots to fall,” said the first year Mustang coach.
“Overall, the team continues to improve and be competitive night-in and night-out,” Sanderson said, praising his players for various stats and milestones achieved during the contest.
Peyton Simpson scored in double-digits for the fourth straight game on Friday night, noted Sanderson.
Junior Lilly See “has found her groove offensively,” the coach said, adding that she had averaged 13 points in her last three games.
Kenzie Rentschler has been on a roll with three-pointers, the coach remarked, shooting 35 percent behind the arc in her last five games and sinking her 100th career triple against the Wolves.
The loss brought the Mustangs down to 3-6, while Marion rose above .500 to 4-3.