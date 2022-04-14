The Mount Vernon girls track and field team headed to the Williamsburg Invitational Tuesday, Apr. 5, placing eighth in poor weather.

“It wasn’t the best night out there, as it rained throughout the meet, but we were just ecstatic to get a meet in with the poor weather we’ve been having,” said head track coach Kory Swart.

“We’ll continue to tinker with different lineups this spring to see what may work best for us as we move forward,” he said.

Swart pointed out a few key performances for the day, including first year Mustang Libby Dix placing fourth in the discuss in her very first high school competition in the sport, throwing for 97 feet.

The coach also mentioned Elsa Appleton taking eighth in the long jump with a personal best of 15’3.5”.

“Abbie Moss and Emma Meester had some really nice carries on the relays that they were in, too,” said Swart.

