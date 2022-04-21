The Mount Vernon girls’ varsity took first place at the Lisbon 2022 Opener last week before participating in Saturday’s massive Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival at Iowa City West.

Tuesday, April 12“We had a nice meet at Lisbon,” said Mustangs head coach Kory Swart of his team’s Tuesday appearance at the Lisbon 2022 Opener.

Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix gets ready to release a shot put at Lisbon’s home meet Tuesday, April 12.

“The conditions were not ideal with the strong winds, but really good if you were sprinting, jumping, or throwing with it,” he said.

“We were appreciative of the opportunity to compete again, and it will only help us get better moving forward. It’s been really tough to get in meets with the weather we’ve been having,” said Swart.

Addison Gookin (13.40) and Kara Swantz (13.69) placed personal bests in the 100 meter dash.

Kyla Vaughn prepares to release a discus at Lisbon’s home meet Tuesday, April 12.

Alex Wachendorf, Chloe Meester, Isabel Hawker, and Elsa Appleton notched their best time of the season in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:13.45. It was an improvement of nearly three seconds over their previous best.

Swart also noted that first year students Emma Meester (400) and Abbie Moss (800) won individual events for the first time in their careers.

Saturday, April 16

Mount Vernon’s Liz Doughtery races in the 4x800 meter relay at Lisbon Tuesday, April 12.

“The meet at Iowa City West is more of an opportunity to try and qualify events for the Drake Relays,” Swart said of Saturday’s track and field festival.

Saturday’s event was not scored.

The 4x400 team of Kate Dougherty, Emma Meester, Laura Swart, and Liz Dougherty ran a season-best of time of 4:09.19 to win the event.

Mount Vernon’s Addison Gookin (left) and Kara Swantz (right) race in a dash at Lisbon.

The freshman quartet of Kara Swantz, Chloe Meester, Abbie Moss, and Emrie Johnson also won the distance medley relay in a time of 4:45.15.

Libby Dix, also a freshman, set a personal record with her fourth-place discus throw of 112’6”.

