Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix faces off against Independence’s Rachel Eddy in wrestling Thursday, Jan. 6. Eddy won the round Thursday. Dix had a first place finish at the Bobcat Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8.
A group of Mount Vernon girls picked up valuable wrestling experience at the JV Bobcat Invitationals held Saturday, Jan. 8, with two wrestlers picking up first place finishes this weekend.
Mount Vernon’s Maddie Plotz won by fall over Taylor Hedeman of Union La Porte City, taking home a first place finish. Prior to the final match, Plotz won by fall over Ella Kennett of Independence and by decision over Bree Swenson of Vinton-Shellsburg.
Libby Dix also took home a first place finish, winning in the final round in technical fall over Cedar Rapids-Washington’s Greenlee Adney. Dix also found wins against Maelyn Wainwright of West Liberty by fall and against Grace Evans by fall.
Mount Vernon’s Betsy Morf placed fourth at the meet, losing by fall in the final match to Ava Garcia of Williamsburg. Morf had a tough bracket, picking up losses by fall to Kiley Fisher of Vinton-Shellsburg and Riley Rouse of Independence at the meet.
Earlier in the week, Claire Gaffney picked up wins against Riley Rouse in Independence and Jorgie Wendling of Independence at the wrestling duals at Independence.
Rachel Eddy of Independence took a win against Libby Dix in fall. Betsy Morf also took a fall to Riley Rouse of Independence.