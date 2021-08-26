Members of the Class of 1956 include (front, from left) Bonie Clark Keith, Betty Coon Ammeter, Gretchen Beckhelm, Bernice Stastney Simparosa, Leona Reyhons Smith (Middle, from left) – Kathleen Sikkni Heinzel, Nancy Anderson Ladehoff, Janet Miner Sessions, Betty Moore Stoneking, Barbara Becicka Larson, Albert Lnenecka, Deanne Dean LeVan, Doug Wolrab (back, from left) – Roger Schnittjer, Dick Kruse, Bert Sippola, Roger Reyhons, David Ennis and Mike Wolrab.
On May 23, 1956, 41 members received their diplomas from Mount Vernon High School. During Mount Vernon Heritage Days 2021. This class of 1956 celebrated their 65th class reunion.
Many members of the 1956 class joined other Mount Vernon High School graduates Saturday, July 10, at the All-Alumni Breakfast held at the Mount Vernon High School. That evening, members and spouses of this class met at the home of Roger and Marilyn (Class of 1958) Schnittjer for cocktails and conversation. On Sunday, July 11, a brunch was served at the home of Leona Smith and Bill Faoro.
Those attending from out of state were David Ennis (Linda), Virginia Beach, Va.; Bet Sippola, Inman, S.C.; and Janet Miner Sessions, Kent, Ohio. Others attending were Nancy Anderson Ladehoff, Marshalltown; Dick Kruse (MaryLee) Iowa City; Gretchen Beckhelm, Cedar Rapids; Betty Coon Ammeter, Cedar Rapids; Kenny Kaliban, Cedar Rapids; Albert Lnenecka (Shirley), Cedar Rapids; Barbara Becicka Larsen, Cedar Rapids; Doug Wolrab (Sue), Cedar Rapids; Bernice Stastne Simparosa, Ely; Deanne Dean LeVan (dave), Marion; Betty Moore Stoneking, Lisbon; Bonnie Clark Keith, Mount Vernon; Mike Wolrab (Sandy), Mount Vernon; Roger Reyhons, Mount Vernon; Roger Schnittjer (Marilyn), Mount Vernon; and Leona Reyhons Smith (Bill Faoro), Mount Vernon.
Members of the class no longer with us are: Judy Aldrich Rundle, Kent Bauman, Frank Benish, Bill Coultas, Dale Johnston, Robert Kalous, Silvia Krejci French, Tim Morrissey, Dick Neal, Keith Price, David Staskal, Shirley Ties Vozenilek, Corinne Wilcox, Evelyn Dvorak Vogel and Harry Tatro.
Letters of regret came from David Albright, Lisbon; Audrey Barrett Yarborough, Ely; Ronnie Rhoads, Green Bay, Wis.; Pat Connor Strickland, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and Barbara Clements Stolpmann, Bakersville, S.C.