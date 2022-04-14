Mount Vernon High School is inviting the community to explore the world out there, when “Hello Dolly” comes to the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center stage, Saturday, April 23, Sunday, April 24, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
Directors Thad Wilkins and Tom Stephens called this musical the right show at the right time. The duo had previously planned “Anything Goes” and “Phantom of the Opera” as possible musicals this spring, but ran into music issues and rights issues.
“I wasn’t as familiar with ‘Hello, Dolly!’ until we were looking for a musical to do this spring when those other shows fell through,” Stephens said. “It’s a fun show, with a lot of opportunities to showcase the new performing arts center and our large cast.”
Stephens said that this is the first large cast musical for Mount Vernon High School since COVID-19.
“That large cast has provided its minor difficulties, including making sure everyone can be at cast,” Stephens said. “It’s a great problem to be having.”
Mount Vernon senior and student director Anna Moore said that she’s learned a lot about the behind the scenes work that goes into a musical with this production.
“There’s a lot of leadership that goes into a show like this that people in the audience might not see,” Moore said.
For her, the challenge is being someone with a little more authority over other cast members.
“I can be a pretty soft person, so getting across to other students why it is important to be here for practice,” Moore said.
Moore said this being the show she is going out on has been a highlight to her high school experience.
“Because of COVID-19, I’ve been in remote learning for the past two years,” Moore said. “I was really excited to have this opportunity to be student director and draw my high school experience with plays and musicals to a close.”
That excitement was also shared by fellow senior Ashlee Elliott.
“Honestly, I really think this is a great show to go out on and a fitting last chapter of my time at high school,” Elliott said.
Elliott plays the role of Ernestina in the production. For Elliott, one of the challenging parts of the role is singing badly on purpose as part of the role, but it’s also a role that lets her get to play over the top in a lot of the things she does.
Senior Tessa Baty is also excited for this show to be the one she closes her high school carrer.
“I was supposed to be the lead of the spring musical in my sophomore year,” Baty said. “COVID-19 canceled that show, and so I was excited to be named the lead of this musical this year. It’s really a great cap to my high school career.”
Baty plays the role of Dolly Levi, one of the leads of this musical.
“For me, my favorite part of this musical is just working with this entire cast,” Baty said. “Mr. Wilkins is like my second dad, and Mr. Stephens is a fun director to work with.”
Playing opposite Baty is junior Tyler Panos as Horace Vandergelder.
“Horace is a different character than I’ve played in the past,” Panos said. “He’s a character that is gruff and many people in the show don’t necessarily like, and because he’s older than I am, I’ve been playing him with a much raspier voice.”
Panos wants people to come see the show because he and the cast have put a lot of time and work into the show.
“It’s one of the first large cast musicals we’ll have in the Performing Arts Center, and it is one of the best sets we’ve had on stage in years,” Panos said.
“It’s really a lighthearted and fun show,” Baty said. “It’s got great music and a storyline, and a beautiful set.”
“It’s got a lot of singing and dancing, and it’s a very vibrant set that will connect with adults and younger viewers as well,” Elliott said.
“It’s a classic show for a reason,” Stephens said.