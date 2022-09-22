The Mount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue this evening, with parade and coronation. The parade marches from Washington Elementary and uptown through Mount Vernon, down First Street to First Street Community center field starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Homecoming Court 2022
On The Mount Vernon Homecoming court for 2022 are: (back, from left) Dallas Olberding, Gus Andrews, Michael Briesemeister, Henry Ryan, Ty Panos, (front, from left) Ava Dimmer, Lydia Benesh, Finley McVay and Laura Swart. Not pictured, but also on the court is Lillian See.

At the field, the homecoming coronation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the annual Powder Puff football games.

