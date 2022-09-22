On The Mount Vernon Homecoming court for 2022 are: (back, from left) Dallas Olberding, Gus Andrews, Michael Briesemeister, Henry Ryan, Ty Panos, (front, from left) Ava Dimmer, Lydia Benesh, Finley McVay and Laura Swart. Not pictured, but also on the court is Lillian See.
The Mount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue this evening, with parade and coronation. The parade marches from Washington Elementary and uptown through Mount Vernon, down First Street to First Street Community center field starting at 6:30 p.m.
At the field, the homecoming coronation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the annual Powder Puff football games.
Friday morning the Mount Vernon High School Alumni Association will hold an award ceremony honoring this year’s inductees into the hall of fame at the Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. The ceremony will finish with a reception for those honorees at 10 a.m. in the PAC lobby.
The Mustangs will take on the Benton Wildcats in the homecoming football game Friday evening.
The Marching Mustangs will compete at Linn-Mar’s marching band competition Saturday morning, and the Mount Vernon volleyball varsity team will host a home tournament Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m.
Saturday evening will be the Homecoming dance for Mount Vernon students at the high school gymnasium beginning at 9 p.m.