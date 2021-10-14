featured top story Mount Vernon Homecoming Oct 14, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon Mustangs celebrated homecoming with a number of events Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8. Buy Now The Mount Vernon High School stands explode with confetti and celebration during the Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 8, at the First Street Community Center field. Courtesy photo by Anna Moore Buy Now LEFT: Mount Vernon’s Jacob Russell and Anna Hoffman were crowned homecoming king and queen at coronation Thursday, Oct. 7. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Members of the brass section of the Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs band perform during half time, as highlighted by lights on the football field. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo Named homecoming king was Jacob Russell and queen was Anna Hoffman. Buy Now ABOVE: Mount Vernon volleyball players ride a float towards First Street Community Center Thursday evening during the homecoming parade. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The school hosted a parade through downtown Mount Vernon to First Street Community Center field Thursday evening, with many school groups represented. Buy Now The Mount Vernon High School band marches in the Mount Vernon Homecoming parade Thursday, Oct. 7 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Members of the Mount Vernon Marathon Monsters participate in the Mount Vernon Homecoming parade Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Friday included the hall of fame induction and the football game, with the Mustangs overpowering Maquoketa 41-7 (see full story on page 11A. Buy Now Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Down to the wire, againMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentUpdate given on police station projectSpringville football: Saving the best for lastAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphSemifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship ProgramJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014CCA Foundation’s treasurer seeks at-large seat Images Videos