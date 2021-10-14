The Mount Vernon Mustangs celebrated homecoming with a number of events Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8.

Mount Vernon Homecoming celebration
The Mount Vernon High School stands explode with confetti and celebration during the Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 8, at the First Street Community Center field.
Mount Vernon Homecoming coronation
LEFT: Mount Vernon’s Jacob Russell and Anna Hoffman were crowned homecoming king and queen at coronation Thursday, Oct. 7.
Mount Vernon High School band
Members of the brass section of the Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs band perform during half time, as highlighted by lights on the football field.

Named homecoming king was Jacob Russell and queen was Anna Hoffman.

Mount Vernon Homecoming parade 3
ABOVE: Mount Vernon volleyball players ride a float towards First Street Community Center Thursday evening during the homecoming parade.

The school hosted a parade through downtown Mount Vernon to First Street Community Center field Thursday evening, with many school groups represented.

Mount Vernon Homecoming parade
The Mount Vernon High School band marches in the Mount Vernon Homecoming parade Thursday, Oct. 7
Mount Vernon Homecoming Parade 4
Members of the Mount Vernon Marathon Monsters participate in the Mount Vernon Homecoming parade

Friday included the hall of fame induction and the football game, with the Mustangs overpowering Maquoketa 41-7 (see full story on page 11A.

Mount Vernon Homeccoming parade 5
