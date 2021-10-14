It was double the recipients recognized at the Mount Vernon Hall of Fame recognition convocation at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center this year.
The Mount Vernon Alumni Association recognized the recipients for both 2020 and 2021’s recipients of awards at this year’s celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the ceremony last year.
The session gave award recipients a chance to pass along their words of wisdom to Mount Vernon students in a convocation Friday, Oct. 8.
Jefferson White, 2021’s arts hall of fame inductee, who was filming Yellowstone and unable to attend in person, recorded a message to the students at Mount Vernon schools.
“I was lucky to go to a school that allowed me to try everything,” White said. “I got a chance to try sports, and realized I was no good at sports. I had opportunities to music, visual arts and performance arts.”
His advice to current Mount Vernon students – “don’t be afraid to try everything out.”
Braden Rood, 2020 arts hall of fame inductee, recalled the passion of several of her teachers at the Mount Vernon Schools system.
“It wasn’t until I left Mount Vernon that I finally realized what I had,” Rood said. “I encourage you all to thank your teachers and coaches. Whether that is fine arts or coaches, teachers or administrators, these people are here for you in good times and bad for you students.”
Crystal Eskelsen was the 2021 service hall of fame winner, for her work with Marathon Monsters, among other clubs.
Eskelsen said that the Marathon Monsters club came from an article her sister had read, citing the importance of exercise for youth. They decided to do something they thought would be good for their own kids.
The club has taken on a life of its own and been one of the great things Eskelsen has done in this community, and she appreciates being involved in so many kids’ lives.
Her advice to students – don’t be afraid to try something new. “Sometimes, that can be scary and uncertain, but it can lead you to the best thing you’ll ever do in your time in high school. You could find something new you’d love. Be brave enough to try something new.”
Dr. Scot Christiansen, the 2020 service hall of fame winner for his service in the medical field, spoke about the person who nominated him, Don Stine’s devotion to band while he was in high school requiring morning practices. Those practices ran longer than the hour allotted time frame, making many students late to classes, until that was stopped by administrators.
“We all recognized, however, that we needed that extra practice, and started having those additional practices without Stine to begin with, but making sure we were in class on time,” Christiansen said. “Eventually, Stine returned to coach us and we got a Division I rating at our band competition.
“Stine’s passion as a teacher inspired us to go above and beyond as studentsThat’s something we should all have the same attitude on. Make the most out of your time and follow your passion.”
The 2021 Community impact award went to Gwen Drahos, the 40-year restaurant owner.
Drahos encouraged everyone to remember the community they built in the hallways of Mount Vernon Schools, as that was just as important as the learning they do. Sharing a hi with fellow students or smiles and hugs could have a wonderful impact.
“People are the most important things in a community, and they always will be,” Drahos said.
For Sonia Essex Redmond, the 2020 community impact hall of fame winner, volunteering has been where she has found the things she is most passionate about in her life.
“I’ve found I volunteer for the causes and things that are most important in my life,” Redmond said. “I encourage you all to be engaged with your community as well to help make the world a better place.”
Shelby Kintzel was recognized as the 2021 sports hall of fame inductee.
Her message to other students – find what you are passionate about and pursue it. For her, that passion was volleyball. And while she excelled on the court, there were times and skills she also had to do things she didn’t want to do, like a 7 a.m. practice, just to be part of the thing she loved.
“If you haven’t found something you are passionate about, keep looking,” Kintzel said.
The late Steve Andrews was recognized as the 2020 sports hall of fame inductee for his baseball and softball prowess.
His wife’s message echoed Kintzel’s to students. Andrews did what he loved throughout his life, playing baseball and softball, and he would have encouraged them all to go out and participate in as many sports as they can.
Phoebe Hall was the 2021 achievement award inductee, noting her advocacy for disability rights and being a lawyer focused on those issues.
Hall noted that she has helped a number of people get out of abusive guardianships as well.
Hall said the high school version of her would be impressed with what she has accomplished, with so much of her time at doctors appointments and medical issues, as well as cutting classes.
“With my grades, I never expected that I’d get a chance at law school, but I have, and it shows if you work hard, the work you do can have an impact,” Hall said.
The late Pete Kohlman was the 2020 achievement award inductee. Classmate Mike Bitterman accepted the award on his family’s behalf, who were unable to attend.
Bitterman noted the number of papers that Kohlman wrote over his academic career as something students should think about as well.