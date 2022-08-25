Mount Vernon Housing Commission will explore AirBnb, short term rentals By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Aug 25, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Mount Vernon’s housing commission will be looking at ways they can address concerns for AirBnb and other auxiliary or short-term rental properties.Mount Vernon city council member Debra Herrmann announced the commission will be looking at these items, as they pertain to some of the housing options in the community of Mount Vernon.“It feels like an issue the commission can look at and come with a position to help the public and those renting those spaces,” Herrmann said.City administrator Chris Nosbisch said he had brought the issue to the planning and zoning commission four years ago, but they did not take up the issue.“It’s nice we have another board willing to take this issue on and come up with a stance or something for us to consider,” Nosbisch said.Council member Scott Rose noted that the way people live and work in communities has definitely changed in the past decades. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville volleyball preview: Going for four in a rowSupervisors close Landis Road bridgeFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Streak stretches to nineMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingWapsi Country Club women's golf: Wapsi adds to Anamosa dominance at WEIGACornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsSt. Patrick School biosMidland football: Don't mess with Mother NatureSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coach Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.