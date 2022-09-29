Inductees into the Mount Vernon Alumni hall of fame 2022 include (from left) Dan Bern (Fine Arts), Barb Thomsen Neal (Service award accepted by her son Ted), Jeri Neal (Service), Jerry Ringer (Achievement), Larry Ringer (Achievement), Scott Peterson (Community Impact) and Steve Goodall (Athletic).
Mount Vernon Alumni Association inducted their class of 2022 Hall of Fame members at a ceremony Friday, Sept. 23.
Dan Bern (Fine arts), Steve Goodall (athletic), Jeri Neal and Barb Thomsen Neal (Service), Scott Peterson (Community Impact), and Jerry Ringer and Larry Ringer (Achievement) were this year’s honorees.
Bern delivered his acceptance speech in the form of a song.
“Being on stage was always in my brain,” Bern sang.
He recounted the number of teachers at Mount Vernon who helped encourage his talents in his time at school, and mentioned the work he did alongside classmates Steve Sargent and Eric Bostwick coming up with new and different songs.
“Do what you love, and you never have to work a day in your life,” Bern sang.
He noted that his passion has made his life enjoyable.
Barb Thomsen Neal was unable to attend, due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Her son, Ted, presented the speech she had written for the occasion.
“I’ve always valued education and I encourage you all to pursue lifelong learning,” Ted said. “It helps to broaden your mind and makes you a more influential.”
Barb noted in the speech she wrote that life will present you with hard choices like she faced with her COVID 19 diagnosis before the alumni awards.
“Even though my symptoms are mild, I would have felt horrible if someone contracted this when I had an option to sit this out,” Ted read. “It’s not always easy to do the right thing, but it is important.”
Barb also said students should find their passion and take chances in their lives.
Jeri Neal also honored for the service award encouraged seniors not to take it easy this last year of school, to work harder, study harder and be a good example for underclassmen that look up to them. And for freshman, he said the time in school goes by fast, to take the opportunities they want to now.
Scott Peterson said he was trying to pay back the way the community had supported him and his family when he was in eighth grade.
When he returned to raise his family in the community in 1986, it just felt natural to give back to the community that had given him so much.
Steve Goodall said his successes in athletics would not have been possible without the supportive coaches and people he encountered at Mount Vernon Schools at all levels.
“I had several years where I didn’t win a match in my middle school years,” Goodall said. “Even though I failed, I still had coaches there supporting me and encouraging me to be better, and that made the difference in me sticking with sports with my friends.”
Jerry Ringer said the opportunity to participate in many extra-curriculars helped him in his professional career, by giving him interests to pursue alongside his professional work and in his retirement.
“I made so many wonderful memories with my classmates and teachers at this district,” Jerry said.
Larry Ringer encouraged students to get out and volunteer now, to have an impact in their communities.
“That’s what I’ve done is volunteer and do a lot of different things and find the values I want to uphold in my life,” Larry said.
Larry moved on to serve on city council and as mayor of a town in Texas, and one of the accomplishments was building a library in the community that caters to many people of different ages.
“You students are going to go out and make changes in this world,” Larry said. “I encourage you to do that.”