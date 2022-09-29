Mount Vernon Alumni Association inducted their class of 2022 Hall of Fame members at a ceremony Friday, Sept. 23.

Inductees into the Mount Vernon Alumni hall of fame 2022 include (from left) Dan Bern (Fine Arts), Barb Thomsen Neal (Service award accepted by her son Ted), Jeri Neal (Service), Jerry Ringer (Achievement), Larry Ringer (Achievement), Scott Peterson (Community Impact) and Steve Goodall (Athletic).

Dan Bern (Fine arts), Steve Goodall (athletic), Jeri Neal and Barb Thomsen Neal (Service), Scott Peterson (Community Impact), and Jerry Ringer and Larry Ringer (Achievement) were this year’s honorees.

