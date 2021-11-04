The Mount Vernon Lions Club recently earned the distinction from the International Association of Lions Clubs and its Foundation, of becoming a Model Club, one of only seven in the state. By becoming a Model Club, the Mount Vernon Lions are leading the way in a global effort to empower more community service by raising funds to support the needs of Lions’ local communities.
“I am proud of all that our club does to help make Mount Vernon and Lisbon a better place to live and work,” says current club president James Erickson. “Throughout our nearly 100-year history, the Mount Vernon Lions Club has served the needs of our community, from buying and donating the land that established Davis Park, to awarding scholarships to deserving high school seniors, to vision screening in Mount Vernon and Lisbon schools. By becoming a Model Club through our commitment to raise $23,000, we are demonstrating that not only are we committed to serve our local communities, but also our broader global community,” says Erickson.
Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), is the primary funding source for larger Lions’ projects worldwide. By providing grants, LCIF has enabled Lions clubs to exponentially expand their service and carry out more life-altering missions globally.
Campaign 100: LCIF Empowering Service is a campaign to raise money to expand Lions’ ability to help those in need today and for the next 100 years. While the campaign’s financial goal is $300 million, the ultimate goal is Lions’ ability to serve hundreds of millions of people by: increasing Lions’ impact in vision, youth, disaster relief, and humanitarian efforts; fighting the global epidemic of diabetes; and expanding efforts in childhood cancer, hunger, and the environment.
In addition to the Mount Vernon Lions Club being a Model Club, it also has the distinction of being the home club of current district governor Paul Fugate. As District Governor, Paul provides leadership to the 43 clubs in Linn, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine and Scott counties. He is one of more than 750 Governors across the globe that lead the 1.4 million Lions members. Lions Clubs International is the largest volunteer service organization in the world.
“I, too, am proud of our Club making this commitment to our Lions International Foundation, which has been there to support us in our times of need,” said Fugate. “Just last year, LCIF provided the district with a $10,000 emergency grant following the derecho. Two thousand of that came directly to Mount Vernon. I am working with fellow Lions in our district to develop a plan for a substantial grant this year to help us do even more service. That is why we exist. To help those in need and serve our communities,” says Fugate. “We support our Foundation and our Foundation supports us.”
If you are interested in becoming involved in the Mount Vernon Lions Club and being a part of a dynamic local and global organization serving the needs of local and global communities, please contact Paul Fugate at mvialions@gmail.com