Mount Vernon Lisbon-Community Theatre presents “As You Like It” at Memorial Park beginning tonight (Thursday, Sept. 8). Shows are tonight, Friday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10, Thursday, Sept. 15, Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Meals are available beginning at 6 p.m. each evening from local vendors including Big’s BBQ, La Reyna, Cheesecakes by Alissa and White Tree Bakery or attendees can bring their own picnic lunch. The show begins at 7 p.m. each evening.

Orlando (Jacob Kostiv) and Oliver (Dan Campagna) fight at the beginning of the show, as Adam (Philip E. Jordan) tries to intervene.

This is the second annual Shakespeare in the Park, following the resounding success of last year’s inaugural production. Shakespeare’s pastoral romp As You Like It takes us through the forests and fields of Arden as characters explore questions of romance, politics and gender. Professional director and educator Jeremy Wilhelm helms his first production upon returning to the area, after having lived and worked for years in New York, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

Touchstone (John Zbanek Hill), Rosalind (Claire Boston) and Celia (Caroline Price) listen to Le Beau (Kehry Lane) promote an imminent fight in “As You Like It.” Curtains rise on the show tonight.

