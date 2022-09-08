Mount Vernon Lisbon-Community Theatre presents “As You Like It” at Memorial Park beginning tonight (Thursday, Sept. 8). Shows are tonight, Friday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10, Thursday, Sept. 15, Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Meals are available beginning at 6 p.m. each evening from local vendors including Big’s BBQ, La Reyna, Cheesecakes by Alissa and White Tree Bakery or attendees can bring their own picnic lunch. The show begins at 7 p.m. each evening.
This is the second annual Shakespeare in the Park, following the resounding success of last year’s inaugural production. Shakespeare’s pastoral romp As You Like It takes us through the forests and fields of Arden as characters explore questions of romance, politics and gender. Professional director and educator Jeremy Wilhelm helms his first production upon returning to the area, after having lived and worked for years in New York, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.
“As You Like It” is a well-timed foray into fooling around in the forest, which many of us explored during pandemic isolation,” Wilhelm said. “Shakespeare satirizes the trendy pastime in his day of playing up the urban-rural divide, and he does so with several jests at the Patriarchy, plays-within-plays, and malleable identities. Many of us, myself included, have dabbled in the great Covid-pivot; Shakespeare has given us a cast of characters wondering if there’s something better out there, or at least a different way of “playing it.”
This high-energy event will feature live music and fun, physical performances from actors throughout the Corridor who will bring some of Shakespeare’s most beloved characters and memorable moments to life.
Leslie Charipar, who plays Duke Senior and Duke Frederick in the performance, said her favorite part of this production has been working with the other members of the theatre group.
“These cast members are all very smart and great actors and focused on putting on a great show,” Charipar said.
Charipar said the hardest part of the production has been memorizing the lines because of the Shakespeare nature of the script.
Jaret Morlan, who plays the role of Charles, is joining Mount Vernon Lisbon Community theatre for this production for the first time.
“I haven’t been acting in years, but the director reached out to me that they needed someone my size for a role, and I definitely wanted to work with Wilhelm again,” Morlan said.
One of the things Morlan has really enjoyed in this performance is his fight scene during the production.
“It’s also been a slight challenge, but that fight scene is like any dance, it’s highly choreographed and planned and practiced,” Morlan said.
Kehry Lane is one of the other new faces for the company, playing Le Beau.
“I’m really enjoying playing such a fun and flamboyant role,” Lane said.
Like Morlan, Lane worked alongside Wilhelm previously and was excited to work with the director on this production as well.
Jacob Kostiv plays the role of Orlando, also his first with MVLCT.
“My biggest challenge is this is one of the largest roles I’ve ever had,” Kostiv said. “I’ve really connected with the role of Orlando in a lot of ways.”
Kostiv said he has had to find ways to show how vulnerable the character can be.
Claire Boston may be new to the MVLCT stage this year, but she came to audition for the show after seeing the fun one of her friends had in the production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream in 2021.
“I’ve starred in ‘As You Like It’ before, and was really hoping to get a different role in this production,” Boston said.
Her favorite part of the production has been working with the cast of MVLCT.
“Everyone is so playful and willing to try different things, but also have fun at practices,” Boston said.
Caroline Price is joining the theatre company for this show as Celia. Price, the associate professor of drama at Cornell College, said that they try to give students at Cornell a chance to experience a Shakespeare work every other year, and this is a way for students and the community to experience the Bard’s work this year.
Like Boston, Price has previously directed the show and played Rosalind, and she was hoping for a different part in the production, and got the role of Celia.
Her biggest struggle has been learning the lines, much like other cast mates.
“Shakespeare in the Park offers theater-lovers throughout the Cedar Rapids — Iowa City Corridor an opportunity to escape to idyllic Mount Vernon, explore the town’s unique attractions, and end the day with the frenzied fun of this irreverent show,” said Dan Campagna, executive producer.
“This is a truly unique experience,” Charipar said. “It’s a great way to enjoy one of Shakespeare’s productions and a great way to enjoy an evening with a hilarious show.”
“It’s just a perfect staging for this Shakespeare production,” Morlan said. “It’s a play with a lot of great local talent and a nice way to spend a hot fall evening enjoying a Shakespeare production.”
“Seeing Shakespeare outside is fun for everybody, and you’re able to see the blood, sweat and tears many of us have put into making this the best show we can,” Kostiv said.
This production is suitable for ages five and up and runs approximately 2.5 hours with an intermission. Ticket price is $25 with student and senior discounts available.
Tickets for the shows are available at htpps://mvlct.booktix.com.