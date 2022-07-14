Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre (MVLCT) will present The Drowsy Chaperone Friday, July 15, Saturday, July 16, Sunday, July 17, Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, at First Street Community Center Theatre in uptown Mount Vernon. Tickets for the shows are on sale at mvlct.com. Curtain rises on the show at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, July 17.
John Zbanek-Hill is the director of the meta musical, originally on MVLCT’s 2020 season bill, but postponed due to COVID-19.
“We have a surprising number of new faces on our show, including many people who just love this show and wanted to be a part of this musical,” Zbanek-Hill said.
“We love that this theatre is in the actual community center,” Zbanek-Hill said. “We get people popping in during rehearsals to see what is going on all the time.
Zbanek-Hill said he has loved this musical for a long time, and was looking forward to directing it in 2020. He was happy to get a chance to direct it now instead.
“It’s a love letter to classical musical theatre,” Zbanek-Hill said. “In some ways, the pandemic has also made this show far more relevant as well.”
Duane Larson plays the Man in the Chair, the narrator of the entire show.
“This show is a lot of fun,” Larson said. “I first encountered this in January when Braden [Rood] held a script reading of the production, and I really loved the Man in the Chair part.”
Larson said his challenge at the moment is the number of lines in the show.
Courtney Baker serves as choreographer and filled that role early.
“I always think in dance whenever I hear music, so I see how I want things to be done on stage,” Baker said.
Baker said it has been a while since the community has had a musical with this much dancing, and she has a wonderful cast.
Leslie Hyland has returned as musical director.
The cast has backing tracks from MTI as opposed to a live band and because the show is so music heavy, has provided new challenges to Hyland.
Maddy Lewis is one of the new faces in the production, playing Kitty.
Lewis said she hasn’t been on stage since high school, and she has loved working with MVLCT for this show.
“This group is just really cool and the cast I enjoy being around,” Lewis said.
The character she plays can be a little scatterbrained, so if she forgets a line, she can roleplay it as something the character would honestly do.
Jenny Jones is another of the new faces with the MVLCT troupe.
She recently moved back to Iowa after being out of state for the past several years, and heard about this show.
“I just love musicals, and auditioned just to be part of this show,” Jones said.
Jones plays Janet Vandergraaf, one of the leads.
“Our director has allowed us to have whatever creative vision we have for these characters, and that’s something I enjoy,” Jones said.
Anne Ohrt is yet another new face to the MVLCT stage, and plays the titular Drowsy Chaperone.
“This group has been one of the most welcoming theatre groups to work with,” Ohrt said. “I feel truly blessed to work alongside so many professionals and look forward to coming to practice the show each night.”
“This show is just absolutely hilarious. It’s just an utter joy, and it’s made for people who love musicals.”
“It’s a show for people who love musicals as much as it is for people who dislike musicals,” Zbanek-Hill said. “It’s a musical that’s very aware of its flaws and embraces and celebrates what makes musicals fun.”
“It’s a funny comedy that’s very sweet,” Baker said.
“If you like self-aware shows, like ‘Noises Off’ or ‘The Play that Goes Wrong,’ this musical is right in those same veins,” Hyland said.