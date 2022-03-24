Mount Vernon had five individual All-State nominations, and Lisbon had one nomination. Students will perform Monday, March 28, at the Individual All-State Speech festival at the University of Northern Iowa.
Milo Olinger was nominated to All-State for acting. He will perform in Ballroom A in Maucker Union at the University of Northern Iowa at 10 a.m. Guest critic will be Elizabeth Hansen from the Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame.
Natalie Spinsby was nominated for poetry. She will perform in the 1:30-2:30 p.m. block in Center VII at the multicultural center in Maucker Union. Guest critic will be Danielle McGeough of University of Northern Iowa.
Lydia Benesh was nominated for spontaneous speaking. She will perform in the 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Center IX, Lang Hall T.V. Studio. Guest critic will be Spencer Waugh of Simpson College.
Michael Briesemeister was nominated for prose. He will perform in the 3-4 p.m. block in Center X in University Hall of Maucker Union. Guest critic will be Yvette Herman of the Iowa Arts Council.
Dallas Olberding was nominated for poetry. He will perform in the 3-4 p.m. block session at Center XIV in Scholarship Space in Rod Library. Guest critic will be Ryan McGeough of University of Northern Iowa.
Lisbon’s Ava Cossolotto was nominated for after-dinner speaking. She’ll perform in the 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. block in Center VII at the multicultural center in Maucker Union. Guest critic is Danielle McGeough of University of Northern Iowa.
Speech showcaseA showcase of Lisbon and Mount Vernon High School All State speech performers will be held Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Lisbon Heritage Hall in the Lisbon Public Library. Featured will be the students who achieved the highest ranking for their individual speech events and will perform at the All State Speech Festival at University of Northern Iowa. These students include Benesh, Briesemeister, Cossolotto, Olberding, Olinger and Spinsby. This event is free and open to the public.