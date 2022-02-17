Those named to All-State Large Group contest from Lisbon include (front, from left): Jenna Woodward, Kali Nelson, Sophie Jennett, Blair Baltes, Ella Clark, Peyton Robinson (back, from left) Kaden Bohr-Caspers, John Broulik, Nathan Ricke, Johnny Mallie, Justin Miksch, Henry Streuber, Baylor Speidel, Cohen Kamaus, Ryan Ross, Alex Bock, Hunter Clark, Will Bennett, Ben Morningstar.
Those from Mount Vernon named to All State Large Group festival include (front, from left): Laila Moellering, Audrey Tucker, Remy Merrill, Ash Steen, Tessa Baty (middle row, from left): Kylie Pyatt, Lillian Bishop, Finley McVay, Jessica Belding, Tori Oelrich, Lydia Benesh (back, from left): Dallas Olberding, Milo Olinger, Ty Panos, Michael Briesemeister, Aden Grudzinski, Piper Price and Natalie Spinsby.
Six groups from Mount Vernon and two groups from Lisbon were named to the All-State Large Group speech program to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Iowa State University in Ames.
Mount Vernon’s ensemble acting “Controlling Interest” starring Lydia Benesh, Tori Oelrich, Charlie Krob, Lily Booth and Jess Belding will perform at 1:19 in Center IV of the Alumni Building at Iowa State University. The critic judge will be Katy Merriman, artistic director from Des Moines Playhouse. Mount Vernon’s “Sports!” starring Ty Panos, Audrey Tucker and Milo Olinger will perform at 2:10 p.m. in the same center.
Mount Vernon’s group mime “Wherefore Art We?” starring Michael Briesemeister and Milo Olinger will perform at 3:20 p.m. at the Scheman Building. Critic judge will be Jason Alberty of the Foundry Performance Laboratory.
Mount Vernon’s musical theatre “Villains Anonymous” starring Ash Steen, Natalie Spinsby, Tessa Baty and Ty Panos will be performed at 9:25 a.m. in the Ames City Auditorium. Critic judge will be Joel Waggoner, and actor/director from Broadway. Mount Vernon’s “Little Women” starring Anna Hoffman, Finley McVay, Kylie Pyatt, Lillian Bishop, Piper Price and Remy Merrill will be performed at the same location at 10:25 a.m.
Mount Vernon’s one-act play “All By Myself” starring Aden Grudzinski, Benesh, Tucker, Dallas Olberding and Laila Moellering was nominated to All-State as a non-performing entry.
Lisbon All State
Lisbon’s short film “New Voicemail” starring Johnny Mallie, Henry Streuber, Justin Miksch, Nathan Ricke, Jenna Woodward and Johnny Broulik will be performed at 10:40 a.m. at Stephens Auditorium, Celebrity Café. Critic judge will be Kristian Day of Kristian Day Media, L.L.C.
Lisbon’s TV news “Con” starring Will Bennett, Sophie Jennett, Johnny Mallie, Henry Streuber, Blair Baltes, Alex Bock, Kaden Bohr-Caspers, Ella Clark, Hunter Clark, Cohen Kamaus, Ben Morningstar, Kali Nelson, Peyton Robinson, Ryan Ross and Baylor Speidel will be performed at 3:11 p.m. at the Scheman Building. Critic judge will be Eric Hanson of KCCI TV of Des Moines.