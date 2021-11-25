Mount Vernon-Lisbon police Log Nov. 8 - Nov. 15 Nov 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 8 – Suspicious person, 300 blk First St NW, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Medical, 1100 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Welfare check, 400 blk Scobey Rd, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Citizen assist, 500 blk First St E, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Hit and run, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonNov. 8 – Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 30, Mount VernonNov. 9 – Citizen assist, 300 blk Second Ave, LisbonNov. 9 — Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonNov. 9 – Harassment, Mount Vernon – Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Medical, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, LisbonNov. 10 – Disturbance, 200 blk First St W, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Animal control, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Medical, 700 blk Seventh Ave NW, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Disturbance, Hwy 1, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Assault, Mount Vernon – Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Citizen assist, Mount Vernon – Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Disturbance, 1400 blk 8th St SW, Mount VernonNov. 10 – Agency assist – suspicious person, Green Ridge Rd, LisbonNov. 11 – Welfare check, 100 blk Hilltop Dr, Mount VernonNov. 11 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, LisbonNov. 11 – Medical, Hwy 30, LisbonNov. 11 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, LisbonNov. 12 – Illegal burn, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonNov. 12 – Welfare check, 100 blk First St NW, Mount VernonNov. 13 – Agency assist, Cedar River Rd, Linn CoNov. 13 – Agency assist, 200 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonNov. 13 – Theft, 700 blk First Ave S, Mount VernonNov. 13 – Alarm, 700 blk Sixth Ave NW, Mount VernonNov. 13 – Medical, First Ave N, Mount VernonNov. 13 – Juvenile issue, First W, Mount VernonNov. 14 – Agency assist – warrant, Mount VernonNov. 14 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk First SW, Mount VernonNov. 15 – Agency assist – car accident, Museum Rd, Mount VernonNov. 15 – Citizen assist, 300 blk First Ave E, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.