When Mount Vernon’s Lisa White decided to go on her first RAGBRAI, that was not a whim, more of an impulse, committing to going days before the deadline in 2015.
“I never had a moment of questioning whether I made the right choice.
“It took one day, maybe two before I realized I was hooked,” she said. “It grabbed me way more than I ever thought it would.”
Growing up in Mount Vernon, RAGBRAI has always been on White’s radar. She has memories of waving at riders as they passed First Street and First Avenue from the 1970s overnight in Mount Vernon.
Though not an avid cyclist, she did like to ride. And she kept hearing from RAGBRAI riders what a great experience it is — something to try at least once.
“I’ve often thought, gosh, I should do that one day,” she said. Two or three days before the deadline I finally thought, what am I waiting for? It’s only going to get harder the older I get.”
White signed up just days before the deadline to join Team RamBRAI, made up of Cornell College staff, alumni, faculty, their friends and family. White actually didn’t own a bike then and had to borrow one to ride with Team RamBRAI,.
The snap decision also proved beneficial as White didn’t sign up with a buddy.
“I feel very fortunate I experienced my first RAGBRAI the way I did,” she said. “The benefit of riding by myself is I didn’t have to answer to anyone. It forced me to have conversations with other riders. Most people don’t experience it that way and I’m so glad I did, because I was immersed in it the right way.”
“I was flying solo,” White said of her first experience with Team RamBrai. “And now it’s my second family.”
RamBRAI team members gather here from all over the country. They meet at a parking lot on campus, drive to the starting point together, then ride the week, load up at the end point, drive back to Mount Vernon and end each RAGBRAI with a celebratory dinner at Pizza Palace.
During the week, it’s about eight hours on the road, five or six of them on a bike. White’s mental health has benefited from the time spent unplugged and in nature — both during the week and during training. She frequently rides without music, taking the opportunity to think and listen.
“I think one of the many things I love about RAGBRAI is seeing our state – seeing how beautiful our state is. You don’t appreciate it from a car,” she said.
“I love first thing in morning, getting on your bike when the sun is just coming up. Sometimes there’s mist over the fields. And you know how sweet the corn smells.
“I love the textures of the fields. Rolling hills. Seeing the perfect rows of corn or beans. It’s the beauty of all that.”
“I love riding into a town. It can be a really small town. And how excited the residents are to have you there. How warm and welcoming they are. Whether it’s someone sitting on their lawn with ringing a cowbell or a volunteer standing on the corner, welcoming you to town.”
It’s true that there are early risers as well as night owls. White is firmly in the early risers camp. She always misses the headliner band because she can’t stay up that late. But visiting the towns, places she probably wouldn’t go were it not for RAGBRAI is one of the best things about the week.
“One of the most important lessons to share with a new rider is this is not a race. It is a ride,” she said. “You need to get off your bike every time you have a chance. You need to walk through town, see what they have to offer, tour that museum, play that game. Experience it. That’s what it’s all about.”
White mentioned things she wouldn’t have seen or even known about were it not for RAGBRAI: the Grotto in West Bend, and the hobo museum in Britt.
“The history inside that museum is fascinating,” she said.
The NPR and Des Moines Register’s pie eating contest is also a highlight of the week.
This year, she’s looking forward to Anamosa. And she’s signed up to be part of an attempt to break the world’s record for largest goat yoga class in Lytton.
Though White did her first RAGBRAI without family, her husband, Todd, has gone several times. They also took a 10-day bike tour of Italy just before COVID struck.
One strong memory of her first RAGBRAI was the first year, a year it went through Mount Vernon. Todd joined her here and that afternoon, the riders ran into bad weather — a stop for rain and then into headwinds. Going through hilly Soggy Bottom into a headwind was a slog.
“I saw up ahead someone had a table out, selling Gatorade, and I said, ‘We have to stop,’” White said.They pulled over and Dan Gable was there, taking pictures and cheering riders on.
It was a memorable moment, but not unique.
“I love RAGBRAI because for that week everyone is kind, generous, and caring,” White said. “Townspeople are anxious to help or tell you about their town, riders are all looking out for one another.
No one has to lock their bike because no one steals. If you get a flat tire, someone (usually an Air Force team member) will stop right away to help you repair it. If you lose your wallet, I guarantee it will be waiting at lost and found in the next overnight town with nothing missing.
“RAGBRAI really restores one’s faith in humanity and it shows off one of Iowa’s greatest assets — our people.”