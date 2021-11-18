The Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs are gearing up for a return trek to march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 25.
The band has previously performed at the parade in 2016 and 2018, and was planning on participating in the parade in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I’m excited to be returning to the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade,” noted senior Ellie Barkalow. “I had a chance to participate in the parade as a freshman, and this year I’ll be participating in the event in a different way, because as a band major I won’t be marching with an instrument.”
Junior Dylan Winkler said he’s excited to be going on a trip with the band.
“I had planned to go on the New York Trip with the band last year, but that got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Winkler said.
For Mollie Snedden, being part of the parade will be great to spend with friends.
“I’m also looking forward to a chance to attend the play and banquet we have planned while in Chicago as part of this trip,” Snedden said.
The band is working on a Christmas carol medley piece for the parade.
Tuba player senior Kian Hagemann noted he is looking forward to returning to the parade this year. He was there as a freshman himself.
“This is a different group of students going to Chicago this year, and I’m glad to be going with them,” Hagemann said.
The band has been working on their parade work during a block most mornings over the past month to get ready for the performance, as well as their concert band pieces for an upcoming concert.
For ninth-grader trumpeter Claire Nydegger, she’s looking forward to the time with her friends as part of the performance.
“That and having fun performing in the parade,” Nydegger said.
Junior mellophone player Margaret Player is looking forward to marching in the parade with people from across the country.
“The last time I went to the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade it was to support my older siblings,” Player said. “Now it’s my turn to participate in this parade.”
Mount Vernon locals have a number of options to view the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. VPOD will be livestreaming the parade on their website and social media platforms.
VPOD also has a Roku channel. Anyone in the US with a smartphone, tablet or smart TV can download the Roku app, add the VPOD channel, and watch the parade on VPOD on Roku.
VPOD will also air an encore presentation of the parade Thanksgiving afternoon.
WCKG-AM will simulcast the audio from the live stream on their radio station.
WCKG will also live stream the parade on their website and all WCKG-AM social media platforms.
The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will also live stream the parade via the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Facebook page to Facebook Live.