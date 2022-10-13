World-class guitarist and Mount Vernon native Phil Heywood will perform at 7 pm, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Lisbon Library Heritage Hall. The concert, sponsored by the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council (MVAAC), is free and open to the public.

Phil Heywood
Buy Now

Phil Heywood

Heywood has been a fixture in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area since the mid-1980s, when he moved to the Cities on the heels of a tour with internationally renowned guitarist Leo Kottke. His lucid playing expresses a natural affinity for the down-home grooves of a Mississippi John Hurt, the melodic flair of contemporary fingerstyle pioneers such as Kottke, and the nuanced right hand attack of a classical player. Lyrical, soul-satisfying guitar instrumentals are his stock-in-trade, yet he draws listeners in with his voice as well, singing in a warm, plainspoken baritone that blends seamlessly with his rock-solid guitar work.

Recommended for you