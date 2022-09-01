Sadie AndersenFourth grade
Sadie Andersen is one of the new teachers on the fourth grade team. It will be her fourth year of teaching. Sadie graduated from Luther College in Decorah. To start her educator career, she taught fourth and fifth grade ELA at Northeast in Goose Lake. Last year, she taught sixth grade in her hometown of Belle Plaine along with coaching high school volleyball.
Sadie enjoys spending time with family & friends, watching & playing sports, running, eating pizza and hanging out with pigs.
Sadie loves teaching because she loves seeing students find their passions, learn more about themselves, and prepare to be successful individuals in a rapidly-changing society. She is so excited to be in such a great school district and community. Go Mustangs!
Heather Bauer Fourth grade
Heather Bauer is excited to be joining the fourth grade team. She has taught in Ottumwa since 2009 ,and have recently relocated to Mount Vernon with her husband, Adam and their four kids-Lorna (17), Kate (15), Avalyn (13) and Jack (11). The family also have a Great Pyrenees, Walter and two rescue cats, Winnie and Monty. When not teaching, Bauer and family enjoy traveling to new places and exploring the outdoors.
Nathan BednarczykP.E. teacher
Nathan Bednarczyk will be teaching physical education at Mount Vernon middle school. He is from Midlothian, Illinois and graduated from Cornell College in 2022. He loves wrestling and most other sports along with coaching.
Caitlin BrannamanMusic teacher
Caitlin Brannaman is a part-time music teacher joining the Mount Vernon Middle School staff this year. Caitlin spent the last four years teaching choir at Iowa City Liberty High School. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated with a degree in music education from Wartburg College in 2017. Her favorite part of teaching is seeing students enjoy making music. In her free time, she loves to read and spend time outside with her husband and 9-month-old daughter.
Jess FitzpatrickBehavior Interventionalist
Jess Fitzpatrick, a graduate of Mount Vernon and Cornell College, is excited to return to MVCSD as the Behavior Interventionist at Washington Elementary. Fitzpatrick comes to Mount Vernon with a background in teaching, behavior management and social, emotional and behavioral health. She currently lives in Mount Vernon with her husband and two children.
Brooke HenzeSpecial education
Brooke Henze is excited to be a Mount Vernon Mustang.
Henze is originally from Oxford, and received her bachelors of education with special education from Iowa State University along with her Strat II intellectual disabilities endorsement from Morningside University.
She enjoys working with students of all ages and love seeing the progress that each student makes in all areas of their development.
“I strive to create an inclusive and community based classrooms where all are welcomed,” Henze said.
In her free time she enjoye reading, kayaking and gardening.
Adrianne HoppenworthPreschool teacher
Adrianne Hoppenworth (although my students call her Ms. Hop) is the new preschool teacher at Washington Elementary School. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. Previously, she have worked as a k-2 special education teacher for three years and as a preschool teacher for one year. She grew up in Robins and currently resides in Marion with her husband, Ben, and together we have a one and a half year old daughter, a dog, a cat, and three guinea pigs. In her free time, she loves to spend time with her family, baking or crafting with paper or yarn.
“My goal is to teach kids to love learning,” Hoppenworth said.
Erin MusserSpecial education
Erin Musser graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a double major in elementary and early childhood education and an early childhood special education endorsement. She went on to get her Instructional Strategist 1: K-8 Endorsement from Morningside College.
Erin is coming to Mount Vernon with 14 years experience teaching special education, most recently at the Linn-Mar School District. Erin will be teaching special education at both the elementary and middle School buildings. In her free time, Erin enjoys being outside, thrift shopping and spending time with her family.
Aaron SchwiebertHigh school science
Aaron Schwiebert, high school science comes to Mount Vernon from Iowa City, where he spent the last year teaching eighth-grade science and earth science. Aaron has lived in Mount Vernon for the last five years with his wife Lisa and their three children Libby 9, Asher 6, and Cal 3. Schwiebert graduated from Mount Vernon High School and has received degrees from UW-Platteville and the University of Iowa. Prior to his career in education Aaron spent 10 years as a research agronomist with Monsanto in Williamsburg, Iowa. Outside of the classroom, Schwiebert enjoys spending time with his family, farming, and coaching.
Jennifer StanersonMiddle school/high school librarian
Jennifer Stanerson is the new teacher librarian at the middle and high schools. She has lived in Mount Vernon with her husband and three sons for 15 years.
Stanerson earned a bachelor’s in music education from Iowa State University and a master’s in school library studies from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to coming to Mount Vernon she served as a teacher librarian in the Clear Creek Amana CSD.
When her nose isn’t tucked into a book, she enjoys gardening, crafting, and spending time in the kitchen.
Courtney StrohmanSeventh grade science
Cortney Strohman is excited to begin her teaching career at Mount Vernon. Strohman recently graduated from University of Iowa with a masters in science education and also has a bachelors in biochemistry from Liberty University. Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with her husband, watching sports, playing games and just about any outdoor activity. One of the things she enjoys most about teaching is seeing students make connections between what we learn in the classroom and things in their own lives.
“Each student has unique perspectives, interests, and gifts that bring special connections and lenses for content every time it is taught,” Strohman said. “I am looking forward to teaching seventh grade science in Mount Vernon because there is truly something for everyone. From life science to space, I hope there is something that will spark every students’ interest and encourage them to stay curious!”
Mary Anne TeagueHigh school math
Teague is a high school math teacher at Mount Vernon including Algebra 1 and 2.
Teague has lived in Mount Vernon for 19 years with her husband, Craig, and they have four kids attending MV schools (all three buildings).
Teague has her bachelor’s degree from Smith College, a Master’s degree from University of illinois at Urbana-Champaig and an education certification coursework at Cornell College
She previously taught chemistry at the college level for about 20 years before transitioning to high school teaching. She taught science at Anamosa last year.
Beth TroutmanElementary teacher
Beth Troutman is excited to be teaching third grade in Mount Vernon. This is her 30th year teaching. Troutman has previously taught at Glidden-Ralston in grades Kindergarten through third. Troutman is originally from Iowa City and graduated college from the University of Northern Iowa. She and her husband Dirk have three children. Our youngest is a sophomore at Iowa State University. She and her husband recently moved to Iowa City and are looking forward to being closer to family. She also loves to read and talk about books.
“My favorite thing about teaching is building relationships with my students, Troutman said. “I can’t wait to get the school year started!”
Ammie TrumpoldSpecial education
Ammie Trumpold is entering her 11th year of teaching. She will be teaching special education at Washington Elementary. She has been home with her three boys the last two years. Before staying home, she taught special education at CCA for nine years. She completed her student teaching at Washington Elementary and taught there my very first year as well.
“It’s great to be back to Mount Vernon and education in general,” Trumpold said.
She and her family live in Middle Amana.When she isn’t teaching, she enjoys gardening and preserving food, spending time with her husband and boys, and being with friends and family.
“I love teaching because I get to see students learn and grow,” Trumpold said. “Their ah-ha moments are extra special!”
Jordyn VanDraska High school counselor
Jordyn VanDraska is the new school counselor at Mount Vernon High School. She received her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa in 2019 and recently graduated with her masters in school counseling from the University of Iowa in the spring of 2022. She completed her school counseling internship at Washington Elementary this past spring and quickly realized that she wanted to be part of a district that values, supports, and cares about their staff in all aspects of their lives.
“With that being said, I am excited to work with Mr. Karkosh and find ways to connect and help students as they navigate their way through their high school career,” VanDraska said.
Sophie WalkerMusic teacher
Sophie Walker is excited to be the new general music teacher this year. She’s lived and taught in Illinois her whole life, but is excited to be relocating to Iowa to be closer to family with her boyfriend Gordon and their rescue pup Hazel. In her free time she loves being outdoors (especially on a boat or at a concert), baking and attending Hawkeye football games with the marching band :)
Alexis WaufordSecond grade
Alexis Wauford is the second grade teacher at Washington Elementary School this year. This is her first year teaching and she is excited to start her journey in the Mount Vernon District. She graduated last year from Mount Mercy University with a degree in elementary education and my endorsement in reading.
“I’m thrilled to get to be a part of this amazing community,” Wauford said.
Kara WehmeyerEighth grade language arts
Kara Wehmeyer is the new eighth grade language arts teacher. She has a masters in educational leadership and a bachelor degree in elementary education. She has taught fifth through eighth grade English for the past 10 years, but looks forward to the move to Mount Vernon as a Mustang. When she isn’t teaching, she enjoys spending time with her two daughters, husband, and the family’s two dogs. The family especially enjoy being outside, playing at the park.
“I can’t wait to spend more time with the community of Mount Vernon,” Wehmeyer said.