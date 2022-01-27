Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon recommended increasing salaries for four officers to give them pay close to their experience.
Officers Jeff Frankfurt, Amy Ford and Jason Blinks will be promoted from Patrol II officers to Patrol III. Patrol II officers make $27.64 per hour, while Patrol III officers make $29.86 per hour. Frankfurt has more than 30 years in law enforcement, Ford has five and Blinks has four.
Officer Emily Beehler will be promoted from Patrol I to Patrol II. At Patrol 1, Beehler made $25.92 per hour.
The new pay rates went into effect Jan. 10.
Shannon explained many of the pay raises are being made to try and retain the good employees Mount Vernon and Lisbon have on the force.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said that many departments in other locations are offering benefits for officers, including sign on bonuses, paid moving expenses, health insurance benefits and other perks.
“I never expected to see these types of bonuses and sign-ons being offered by cities and counties to attract employees,” Nosbisch said.
Mount Vernon City Council member Paul Tuerler remembered when Mount Vernon used to be a two year of service and out department, and the work it took to turn that around.
“I’m very pleased that we were able to bring the Mount Vernon and Lisbon Police Departments to work as one together,” Tuerler said. “We’re seeing these sign on bonuses and perks in every industry, not just law enforcement. My brother served as a federal law enforcement officer for a number of years, and the field has not gotten any easier.”
Mount Vernon City Council member Debra Herrmann noted that the city would pay more to onboard a new officer than it would with these pay raises for the officers here.
“For me this is a no-brainer,” Herrmann said. “It makes complete sense.”
The city’s maximum tax levy rate of $12.99 will not be impacted with the salary increases.