ORDINANCE #9-19-2022C
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO CREATE A PUBLIC USE OVERLAY DISTRICT FOR THE MOUNT VERNON POLICE STATION, 380 OLD LINCOLN HWY
ORDINANCE #9-19-2022C
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO CREATE A PUBLIC USE OVERLAY DISTRICT FOR THE MOUNT VERNON POLICE STATION, 380 OLD LINCOLN HWY
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MT. VERNON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. PURPOSE. The purpose of this ordinance is to amend the Comprehensive Plan for the City of Mt. Vernon and change the Official Zoning Map of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, under the provisions of Article 1302, Amendment Procedure of the Mt. Vernon Municipal Code to create a P Public Use Overlay district for the Mount Vernon.
SECTION 2. OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDED. The official zoning map of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa is amended to create the Mount Vernon Police Department Public Use Overlay as defined in Article 507:
Legally Described as:
Lot 2, West Oaks Addition Plat 2, in the City of Mount Vernon, Linn County, State of Iowa
SECTION 3. SUPPLEMENTAL SITE DESIGN STANDARDS. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Mt. Vernon has not recommended any supplemental site design or performance standards.
SECTION 4. VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES. Any person who violates the provision of this Ordinance upon conviction shall be punished as set forth in the Municipal Code of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
SECTION 5. OTHER REMEDIES. In addition to the provisions set out in the Violation and Penalties Section herein, the City may proceed in law or equity against any person, firm, or corporation for violation of any section or subsection of this Ordinance.
SECTION 6. REPEALER. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 7. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. In any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 8. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.
Approved and adopted this 17th day of October 2022.
Thomas M. Wieseler, Mayor
ATTEST: Sue Ripke, City Clerk
I certify that the foregoing was published as: Ordinance #9-19-2022B on the 10th day of November 2022.
Sue Ripke, City Clerk
Prepared by: Chris Nosbisch, City Administrator
City of Mt. Vernon, City Hall,
213 First St. NW, Mt. Vernon, IA 52314
(319) 895-8742
Published in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, Nov. 10, 2022.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.