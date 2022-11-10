ORDINANCE #9-19-2022D
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO CREATE A PUBLIC USE OVERLAY DISTRICT FOR P.O.S. #1743 PARCEL A, LOCALLY KNOWN AS STONEBROOK PARKLAND.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MT. VERNON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. PURPOSE. The purpose of this ordinance is to amend the Comprehensive Plan for the City of Mt. Vernon and change the Official Zoning Map of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, under the provisions of Article 1302, Amendment Procedure of the Mt. Vernon Municipal Code to create a P Public Use Overlay district for the Mount Vernon.
SECTION 2. OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDED. The official zoning map of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa is amended to create the Stonebrook Parkland Public Use Overlay as defined in Article 507:
Legallv Described as:
A part of Lot 2, Cornell College Second Addition to the City of Mount Vernon, Linn County, Iowa described as follows:
Beginning at the NW corner of Lot 22 of Stonebrook 5th Addition to said City;
thence S00°24’34”W along the west line of said 5th Addition, 266.43 feet;
thence S36°48’02”W along the west line of said 5th Addition, 252.72 feet;
thence Nl0°20’55”W, 36.58 feet;
thence N74°06’34”W, 370.38 feet;
thence Nl5°53’26”E, 49.56 feet;
thence N00°00’05”E, 258.83 feet;
thence S89°48’38”E, 417.36 feet;
thence N00°24’34”E, 60.00 feet;
thence S89°48’38”E, 90.00 feet to the SW corner of lot 23 of said 5th Addition;
thence S00°24’34”W along the west line of said 5th Addition, 60.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.35 acres,
SECTION 3. SUPPLEMENTAL SITE DESIGN STANDARDS. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Mt. Vernon has not recommended any supplemental site design or performance standards.
SECTION 4. VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES. Any person who violates the provision of this Ordinance upon conviction shall be punished as set forth in the Municipal Code of the City of Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
SECTION 5. OTHER REMEDIES. In addition to the provisions set out in the Violation and Penalties Section herein, the City may proceed in law or equity against any person, firm, or corporation for violation of any section or subsection of this Ordinance.
SECTION 6. REPEALER. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 7. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. In any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 8. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.
Approved and adopted this 17th day of October 2022.
Thomas M. Wieseler, Mayor
ATTEST: Sue Ripke, City Clerk
I certify that the foregoing was published as: Ordinance #9-19-2022B on the 10th day of November 2022.
Sue Ripke, City Clerk
Prepared by: Chris Nosbisch, City Administrator
City of Mt. Vernon, City Hall,
213 First St. NW, Mt. Vernon, IA 52314
(319) 895-8742
Published in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, Nov. 10, 2022.