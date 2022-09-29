Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation and Mount Vernon Area Arts Council (MVAAC) are in early stages of looking into a potential sculpture path in the city.
The cost for the Parks and Recreation commission would be $40,000 over the next four years, while MVAAC would provide $20,000.
Parks and Recreation director Matt Siders said the funding would most likely come from the trails fund (which is generated by Local Option Sales and Service Tax) or be included in the next Capital Improvement Projects for the city.
Council member Craig Engel said he had concerns over who would be responsible for the upkeep of the sculptures along the path.
“I also think some artists would be okay with donating their projects, where others might want to sell the piece after a period of time on the trail,” Engel said.
Siders said the groups are still in discussion on the idea. There has been no concept or theme for the artwork proposed for these statues, and the groups were open to look at all options.
Council member Stephanie West said it sounds like a good idea, but wondered if there was a reason that painting of fire hydrants idea originally floated a few years ago has not been followed up on.
Council member Paul Tuerler voiced concerns with the project.
“My concern for this is converting trails funding for public art instead of spending that money to enhance trail usage or create additional trails in the city,” Tuerler said. “My concern is we are converting money for bricks and mortar funding for city beautification. I’m not necessarily against funding this project, just questioning if this is the best use of the designated trails funds.”
Siders said discussion will continue between the MVAAC and Parks and Recreation on the potential project.