Mount Vernon Pharmacy will be moving doors in uptown Mount Vernon this December.
The official move dates are slated for the weekend of Friday, Dec. 17.
The move will place the new pharmacy in the old Skillet Café location in Mount Vernon, located at 101 First Street East at the corners of First Street and Highway 1.
Currently, the pharmacy exists in a building owned by Al Shepley of Mount Vernon at 113 First Street East.
Pharmacy manager Melissa Ringdahl noted the move was made to better utilize the space of the pharmacy.
“This will just be a better accommodation of the space we need as a pharmacy,” Ringdahl said. “It will also be better accommodation for patients and their families.”
The pharmacy will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, for the move, and then open doors at the new location Monday, Dec. 20.
Ringdahl hopes the move will have as little impact as possible to everyone.
Construction for the project has stayed right on target for the opening of the space, and the pharmacists are excited for the move, as it will also see some quality-of-life improvements in the new space, including a new phone system and new computer systems for the pharmacists to better keep track of prescriptions that need to be picked up.
The pharmacy has also seen several youths under the age of 12 getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine locally during special clinics the pharmacy has held for those age groups.
GBank Health, LLC, has been working on the remodel of the space since late September, and presented some of the minor changes to the building space in uptown Mount Vernon to the Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission in October and November’s meetings.
In October, the removal of a rear door to the pharmacy was made, and removing the deck and rear stairway to the building was also removed. GBank got permission to remove the exterior door. That first project got a certificate of appropriateness for the redesign.
In November, GBank Pharmacy received permission to remove the Skillet Café sign and change the awnings to a blue color as opposed to the red color currently seen at the space to better identify the building as a pharmacy. That got a certificate of no material effect for the change to the building in the historic district.