The Mount Vernon varsity football squad notched another regular season win as the Mustangs defeated the 5-3 Central DeWitt Sabers by a score of 34-14, Friday, Oct. 15.
“It was a great win for us,” said Mustangs head coach Lance Pedersen. “Dewitt has a good team. I was very proud of my coaches and players, we made some great adjustments at halftime and they executed them very well,” he said.
The Sabers struck first, with a 40-yard touchdown play in the form of a complete pass. The point after kick was on target, and Central Clinton DeWitt were up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Trenton Pitlik evened the score for the Mustangs, with an assist from Ben Crock. Pitlik ran for a 27-yard touchdown, and Crock added the exclamation point with a point-after kick, and the game was tied at 7-7.
The Sabers took the lead again with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run, and a successful point-after, jumping to a 14-7 lead.
In the final seconds of the first half, the Mustangs tied the score with a touchdown pass from Joseph Rhomberg to Brady Erickson for a 10-yard goal. Crock split the uprights again, tying the game at 14-14 at halftime.
The second half belonged to the Mustangs.
Owen Brase passed to Pitlik for a 24-yard touchdown with 5:28 to go in the third quarter, with yet another point-after from Crock finding its target. Mount Vernon was now up 21-14.
Brase took the ball to the endzone himself for a two-yard touchdown run with five seconds remaining in the third period. Crock again hit the point-after, and the Mustangs led 28-14 with a quarter to play.
Pitlik picked off a pass early in the fourth quarter, running it back for the final touchdown for either team, giving the Mustangs a 34-14 lead. The field goal attempt by Crock was blocked, and the score remained through the end of the game.
The Mustangs host Vitnon Shellsburg for Senior night this Friday.
“Vinton comes in winning or losing all of their games by one score,” said Pedersen. “They play ball control on offense and put together some long drives and have a very aggressive defense,” he said.
“This week, we honor our seniors for all that they have given to our football family. We will be honoring 10 players and two managers and our football program is better because of each and everyone of them. Come early to the game to celebrate with us,” said Pedersen.
The game will be at Mount Vernon’s First Street Field, and starts at 7:30 p.m.