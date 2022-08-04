Mount Vernon resident Sophia Andrews recently returned from 10 months of service with Americorps.

Andrews’ service took her to Kauai Habitat for Humanity in Kauai, Hawaii, Sierrra Resource Conservation Center in Fresno, Calif., and World Relief and International Aid in Sacramento, Calif.

Americorps Sophia Tree limbing
Buy Now

While serving with the Sierra Resource Conservation District, Sophia Andrews used a pole saw to limb low hanging branches from a tree and ensure that wildfire won’t enter the canopy.
Americorps Sophia Beets
Buy Now

While serving with the International Rescue Committee, Sophia Andrews harvested beets and performed other maintenance tasks for a community garden.
Americorps Sophia clothing
Buy Now

While serving with the Kauai Habitat for Humanity, Sophia Andrews worked at the KHFH ReStore organized clothing and other store items by tagging them for discounts.
Americorps Sophia Data entry
Buy Now

While serving with the International Rescue Committee, Sophia Andrews performed administrative tasks such as data entry and transcribing documents for various departments.

Recommended for you