Mount Vernon's 2022-23 school calendar set By Ann Gruber-Miller news@mtvernonlisbonsun.com Mar 17, 2022 Next school year, Mount Vernon schools will be in session from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Friday, May 26. Both will have early outs at 1:05.The pre-school will run from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, May 19. The 2022-23 school calendar for the Mount Vernon School district was set at the March meeting. The school board approved the calendar unanimously at its March 8 meeting.Thanksgiving break will run from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.The high school only will end the first semester on Tuesday, Dec. 20.Winter break will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 30.After the break, school will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.Eighth graders and high schoolers will have a nine-day January Term from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan 13.The elementary and middle schools will end the first semester on Friday, Jan. 13.The second semester will begin for everyone on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Monday, Jan. 16, will be a professional development day for teachers.Spring break will be Monday through Friday, March 13-17, the same as for UNI, ISU, UI and Kirkwood. Cornell College will have the same week off but will begin spring break earlier, on Thurs., March 9.Friday, April 7, will be a day off school.The preschool's last day of school will be Friday, May 19.Seniors' last day will be Monday, May 22.The last day of school for everyone else will be Friday, May 26.Graduation will be held Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.Snow make-up days, if needed to get to 1080 hours in the school year, will be, in order, May 30, May 31 and June 1, and 2.