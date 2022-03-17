The Mount Vernon High School Thespian Troupe 1470 celebrated its 50th year reunion March 9, 2022. Mount Vernon thespian troupe sponsor Tom Stephens created a YouTube video featuring past and current members experiences to outline the importance of the organization to the community and school.
The troupe was formed in March 9, 1972, by Gladys Rife, who sponsored it from 1972 through 1979.
“Mom was pretty adept at getting people involved in theater, one way or another,” said John Rife, class of 1960 and Gladys’ son. “She recruited students that never thought of plays or getting involved in theater. It would put a big smile on her face to know this troupe is still going on more than 50 years later.”
John also said his mother was proud of not only the students who worked on productions, but also the faculty and staff who helped as well.
Following Gladys, Marv Hippen was troupe director from 1979 through 1983 and then Maggie Ellison was the sponsor from 1983 through 2008.
Braden Rood, class of 1993, commended the work of Ellison and Donna Jacob in encouraging her love of theatre in the arts.
“Their guidance helped me blossom as a theatre artist, and I hope current Thespian members have that too,” Rood said. “My experience in high school was a base for what my life in the arts became.”
In 2008, Tom Stephens became the troupe sponsor, a role he still holds today.
Over the past 50 years, Thespian Troupe 1470 has put on numerous productions at the high school and state level and given students numerous opportunities to develop a love of theatre on the stage.
Lydia Benesh, member of the current Thespian troupe and State Thespian Organization chair, noted the importance of the Thespian Troupe to Mount Vernon schools.
“Being a Thespian is more than just points and stars and certificates, it’s about building a community, not only at your school, but also at your state, country and internationally,” Benesh said. “Theatre helps you find ‘your people’ and it also helps you find your voice and yourself, which is why it’s so instrumental to have a program like Iowa Thespians at our high school and so cool we’ve had a troupe for 50 years. I want to thank everyone who has made and makes this program what it is today, one I’m proud to be part of and pass onto future Thespians. I’m excited see many more anniversaries in this group’s future.”
Kristin Stewart, class of 1999, spoke about theatre being alive and well and possible to make a living in theatre today. She’s the director of the national tour of “Frozen: The Musical.”
“My time at Troupe 1470 meant the world to me, and led to me pursuing this in college and now as company management,” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of life, a lot of love, a lot of creativity and a lot of tolerance in theater. We need more of that every single day.”
Bryce Cox, class of 2016, spoke highly as well of the impact the arts have had on his life.
“When I look back on my life, the influence Mount Vernon theatre, music performance and art have had, I’m speechless,” Cox said. “The gratitude I have for my role models and the opportunities I had have been wonderful. I can’t thank Troupe 1470, the arts programs and choir for the influence on my life. Your love for the arts doesn’t have to stop at high school for you.”
Joe Wallace, former Mount Vernon High school teacher from 2010 to 2014, said that his experience on stages at Iowa City Regina High School, Cornell College Mount Vernon have established what has helped him today.
“The skills you learn, the confidence you gain and the other things you learn as a member of a theatrical production are lifelong skills that you’ll take with you,” Wallace said. “There are a lot of parallels you learn from being a member of a play to athletics as well, like being a part of a team, the energy you get from audience engagement, and the fact you’re only as good as the person next to you. What you do in the arts is meaningful, impactful and skills you will have the rest of your lives.”