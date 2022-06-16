Mount Vernon HS Volleyball is raising money to add two sand volleyball courts to campus! Sand has grown to be an important part of player development for any volleyball player. Sand has been the difference maker for many players going from good to great and/or from great to elite. The nature of the game is different, with more variables at play, which is good for the above neck training. The unstable surface is a training tool on its own, and increases joint stability and core strength. In addition, playing sand means players must engage in all phases of the game and skills, helping them work on their weaker phases of the game.
According to Mount Vernon head volleyball coach Maggie Willems, the plan is to staff sand training with Mount Vernon volleyball staff, at a very reasonable cost, providing another great opportunity here to get Mount Vernon kids training in the Mount Vernon community, on the Mount Vernon campus. These courts will be located at the location of the former tennis courts (south side of campus).
Along with a training league for youth in Mount Vernon, they also have plans to explore hosting adult and youth leagues and tournaments, providing opportunities for locals in the community to participate. If the courts are not being used, community members will be welcome to use them.
This is a winning proposal for the Mount Vernon program and the Mount Vernon community, and it will take a community effort to make it happen. The program needs to fundraise the $20,000 needed to build these courts this summer. A local anonymous donor has already generously donated $10,000, which means $10,000 additional funding is needed through public fundraising.
This amount will cover the cost of constructing the sand courts. Currently, the program has the opportunity to have these courts ready to go by mid-July, and is looking for the funding to do so.
Donations of all sizes are welcome and appreciated! Give at: www.mvcsd.org/give. Donors can also mail checks to the District office and engage in the social media effort online to help spread the word.