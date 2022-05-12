Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Four Mount Vernon seniors exhibited their artwork at a senior art show at Mount Vernon Creates Thursday, May 5. The artwork was also on sale to members of the community.
Allie Ott was a creator of pottery, a skill she’s dabbled in the last two years of school.
“I just like being able to express myself with the medium,” Ott said. “I really put a lot of work into the pieces, and learn along with the process.”
Ott said she has dabbled in watercolor painting, but loved the clay and porcelain medium she has been working in most.
Ott will be attending Knox College and studying art, writing and environmental science next year. She’s been involved in band, choir, archery and speech at Mount Vernon schools.
Jess Belding has been working with acrylic paint.
“The thing I love about acrylic paint is that it’s very easy to fix problems you find,” Belding said. “It’s also a two-dimensional medium, so you don’t have to worry about how it looks on multiple sides.”
Belding has been involved in speech, archery, robotics and band, and plans to attend a film school and become a director of movies.
Like Belding, Michelle Hanna’s favorite medium is also acrylic paint, but she also creates jewelry out of dried resin.
“I really like acrylic because it is so versatile,” Hanna said. “There are so many different styles you can dabble into with that paint, and any mistakes I make I can peel away when they’re dry and use in my resin work instead.”
Hanna has been a member of the Girl Scouts since she was in elementary school, recently bridging to adult work.
She will attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in fine arts, aiming to be a comic illustrator.
Scott Koster has really enjoyed abstract art and drip artwork
“I’ve gotten really good at finding colors you wouldn’t think would be complimentary, but they really are,” Koster said. “I struggle with drawing normally, so abstract has been the best art form for me.”
The thing he has liked with drip art has been how not every project is ever going to turn out exactly the same.
He was a member of the esports club at the high school as well and will move to North Carolina after graduation.