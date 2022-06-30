Mount Vernon softball showed no signs of slowing last week, so far ahead in the WaMaC-East that Solon, in second place, statistically cannot catch them by season’s end.
Monday, June 20Game OneA doubleheader at home was first up for the Mustangs, as they shut down the Hawks in game one by a score of 12-0.
Jenna Sprague took the win as pitcher, throwing for four innings and striking out four.
Maia Bentley, a senior, and Addison Gookin, a sophomore, were an important part of the Mustang offensive assault, with Bentley batting in two teammates and Gookin sending three home. Each had a stolen base.
Game Two Gookin was key to a 2-0 game two win for the Mustangs, with an RBI, a home run, and pitching for four innings and striking out four batters.
Wednesday, June 22Game One The Mustangs next took on Solon at Solon.
The Spartans, a distant second to Mount Vernon in the conference, fell further down the rankings with 13-1 and 4-3 losses.
Gookin had a huge game for the Mustangs, with four hits, two home runs, and three RBIs.
Jenna Sprague earned the win through seven innings pitched with three strikeouts.
Game TwoThe Spartans posted the first two runs of the game in the first inning, but the Mustangs responded with two of their own in the second. The game went back and forth until Mount Vernon broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning and held onto the lead for a 4-3 win.
Bentley homered, scored an RBI, and stole a base in the victory.
Sprague pitched two innings and struck out two.
Friday, June 24The Mustangs participated in the Linn-Mar Tournament Friday, ending their week with a 2-0 loss to the 24-2 Muscatine Muskets, and defeating the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks by a score of 10-2.
The win improved their record to 27-3 overall, and 18-0 in the conference.