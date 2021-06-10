The Mount Vernon varsity softball team, under the direction of head coach Robin Brand, won four out of their five games the week of May 30, beginning with a 4-0 Monday night win at Mid-Prairie.
The Mustangs were up 2-0 on the Golden Hawks after the first inning and went on to score an additional run in the second and fifth innings.
The visiting team combined for 10 total hits, while Mid-Prairie came up with one.
Lauren Swartzendruber, a junior, put together three hits, including an RBI and a double.
Ninth-grader Kenna Rollinger offered one hit, a double that produced an RBI.
Jenna Sprague pitched seven innings for the Mustangs. The junior struck out 14 in the win.
Mount Vernon beats IndependenceThe following night, the team traveled to Independence to take on another Mustang team.
Mount Vernon won the first of two contests 11-0 and the second 6-3.
The Mount Vernon Mustangs are 11-6 against the Independence Mustangs going back to 2009.
Mount Vernon
splits games SaturdayMount Vernon headed to Oskaloosa Saturday for two more games, splitting the two contests with a 3-2 loss to the Norwalk Warriors and a 6-0 win over the North Mahaska Warhawks.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the third and another in the fifth before the Mustangs scored two runs in the sixth.
Rollinger put together another impressive effort in her first season with two hits, one run, an RBI and a home run.
Sprague took the loss on the mound, pitching six innings and striking six out.
The Mustangs had better luck with the other war-themed squad, scoring three runs in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to top the Warhawks 6-0.
Maia Bentley, a junior, proved instrumental in the effort with two hits, a run and a double.
Senior Lauren Ryan provided two hits, one run, one RBI and a stolen base.
First-year Mustang Addison Gookin took the mound for five innings in the victory, striking out four.
With the win in game two, Mount Vernon improved its record to 7-1.