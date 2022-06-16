The Mustangs varsity softball team continued their roll last week, improving to 15-1 and comfortably ruling the WaMaC-East roost.

MV SB Lilly See
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Lilly See throws the ball towards home in play last week.

The squad won all four games they played last week.

Monday, June 6The Mustangs started with two narrow wins when hosting the Williamsburg Raiders. Game one ended 4-3 in their favor, while the team took game two by a score of 8-7.

Jenna Sprague got it done on both sides of the plate in the first game with two hits and two RBIs, while pitching seven innings and striking out eight.

Addison Gookin was awarded the win in the second game, pitching for four innings and striking out one.

Wednesday,

June 8 The Mustangs hosted the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers for a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning both of them by a total of 23-1 (game one was 10-0 while game two was 13-1).

Jenna Sprague was again crucial to their effort, pitching five innings in game one, and fanning 10. In game two, Sprague contributed two RBIs.

Maia Bentley chipped in in game one with three hits, two of them triples, and drove in three teammates.

Recommended for you