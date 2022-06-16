Mount Vernon softball improves to 15-1 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mustangs varsity softball team continued their roll last week, improving to 15-1 and comfortably ruling the WaMaC-East roost. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Lilly See throws the ball towards home in play last week. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The squad won all four games they played last week.Monday, June 6The Mustangs started with two narrow wins when hosting the Williamsburg Raiders. Game one ended 4-3 in their favor, while the team took game two by a score of 8-7.Jenna Sprague got it done on both sides of the plate in the first game with two hits and two RBIs, while pitching seven innings and striking out eight.Addison Gookin was awarded the win in the second game, pitching for four innings and striking out one.Wednesday,June 8 The Mustangs hosted the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers for a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning both of them by a total of 23-1 (game one was 10-0 while game two was 13-1).Jenna Sprague was again crucial to their effort, pitching five innings in game one, and fanning 10. In game two, Sprague contributed two RBIs.Maia Bentley chipped in in game one with three hits, two of them triples, and drove in three teammates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babyLinn County flag retirement heldAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair previewSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliSpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMidland baseball: Scoring at a football clipMount Vernon student graduates at 16Midland baseball: Trying to stay in the fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.