The Mount Vernon varsity softball squad sailed past challengers Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home last week to advance to this past Tuesday’s 3A championship — with a state tournament berth at stake.
Wednesday, July 6The Mustangs easily handled the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets 10-0 in the Class 3A region 3 quarterfinal game.
Jenna Sprague excelled on the mound, pitching for just over six innings and striking out 11 to take the win.
Sophomore Addison Gookin had a big night with two doubles, three RBIs, and a stolen base. Maia Bentley, in one of her final outings as a Mustang, showcased three hits — including a double and a triple — along with two RBIs.
The win would send the team to the semifinals on Friday, also at home.
Saturday, July 9
The Mustangs found themselves outside of their comfort zones at the beginning of their face-off with the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs, coming into the bottom of the first inning down 3-0.
The team posted a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, now trailing 3-1 until explosive third and fourth innings, where they posted six and eight runs, respectively.
This offensive assault led to a 15-3 Mustang win after just four innings, and within striking distance of a state tournament appearance.
Addison Gookin was once again instrumental in the victory, with four hits, including two triples, and two RBIs. The sophomore boasts a batting average of .473 for the season.
Nadia Telecky had two hits, two RBIs, and a stolen base.
Jenna Sprague was awarded the win as pitcher once more, throwing for four innings and striking out four. It was her 23rd win at the mound for the season.