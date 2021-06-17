The Mount Vernon varsity softball squad collected three wins and a loss the week of Jun. 6, splitting a doubleheader at Williamsburg, and winning both contests on Wednesday at Beckman Catholic.
The Mustangs, coached by Robin Brand, improved to 10-2 during the week.
Mustangs split doubleheader
at WilliamsburgThe Mustangs split a doubleheader at Williamsburg, losing game one 9-5 and winning gaming two 10-3.
In game one, Mount Vernon came out to a 3-0 lead going into the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader with the Williamsburg Raiders, but the Raiders outscored the visiting team 4-1 in the fourth inning, and while the Mustangs scored another run in the fifth inning, the Raiders tacked on five more runs in the sixth to win 9-5.
Carly Rich, an eighth grader for the Raiders, pitched four and a third innings and struck out three.
In game two, the Raiders outpaced the Mustangs 2-1 in the first inning, but Mount Vernon built an insurmountable lead on the strength of three runs scored in the second, another in the fourth, three in the sixth, and yet another two in the seventh.
Williamsburg added one more run to their score in the sixth inning, and fell short with the Mustangs winning 10-3.
Shannon Finn, a first year with the Raiders, was the thief of the evening with two stolen bases in the contest.
Elle Ridgeway, a sophomore from Williamsburg, had two runs batted in along with a home run.
Mount Vernon wins big
at Beckman Catholic Mount Vernon swept Beckman Catholic in two games, 17-4 and 18-1.
In game one, Mount Vernon led throughout the game, but added seven more runs in the seventh inning against the Trailblazers to take the opening contest 17-4.
In game two, the Mustangs scored a meager single run in the second, but their offense exploded in the third inning to outscore the home team 9-1 and 8-0 in the fourth. The Blazers scored a solitary run in the third, which was not enough to combat the offensive onslaught from Mount Vernon, as they lost 18-1.
With the pair of wins, the Mustangs improved to 10-2 for the season, and expanded their lead over the Blazers to 22-1 going all the way back to 2009.