Mount Vernon softball postseason begins July 6 Jun 30, 2022 Mount Vernon has been assigned to Class 3A Region 3 playoffs, with their first match Wednesday, July 6, at Mount Vernon beginning at 7 p.m. against Iowa Falls-Alden.The winner in the first match up will advance to the next play-off Friday, July 8, starting at 7 p.m. again at Mount Vernon.The final match will be played Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. That site will be hosted by the team with the highest ranking.