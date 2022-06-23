Mount Vernon softball soars to 22-2 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 23, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The sky seems to be the limit for this season’s Mount Vernon varsity softball team.The Mustangs went 7-1 in games last week, improving to 22-2 and becoming virtually untouchable in the WaMaC-East, with second-place Solon a distant sight in their rearview mirror.Monday, June 13The week kicked off with a pair of wins over the visiting Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers.Jenna Sprague, a senior, was awarded the win in an 8-5 game one, pitching just under five innings and striking out one.Maia Bentley provided a spark in game one with a home run and two RBIs.Sprague was again key in a 10-0 game two win, pitching six additional innings and striking out nine.Thursday, June 16 The Mustangs stacked up two more wins in a doubleheader at Marion, defeating the Wolves 4-3 and 11-5.Sprague again pitched both games.Bentley again was instrumental in game one, with two hits — both doubles — which drove in two teammates.Friday, June 17The team traveled to Roland to take on the ADM Tigers and North Polk Comets.The Mustangs fended off the Tigers in game one 1-0, but were sunk by the Comets 12-1, in only their second loss of the year.Bentley again homered, this time in the fourth inning. It was the only score of the game.Saturday, June 18 The team took on the South Hamilton Hawks and Boone Toreadors the following day, putting away South Hamilton 11-2 in game one and Boone 8-0.Addison Gookin, a sophomore, earned the win in game one, pitching seven innings and striking out three.Avery Plathe stood out in the first game with three hits, including two triples and four RBIs. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Ashlyn Steen (No. 6) slides safely into second in play earlier this season. --Sun file photo Sprague took the win in game two, throwing seven innings and fanning 10.Bentley once again homered for the Mustangs, and sent three runners home to score. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersStarlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Investigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair preview Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.