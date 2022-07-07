Mount Vernon softball soars to playoffs By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jul 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon varsity softball team is ready for the playoffs. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky gets under a fly ball in the outfield at play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs won three quarters of their games this week to continue their role as the undisputed leader of the WaMaC-East conference.The second-place Solon Spartans, at 12-10 in the conference, trail Mount Vernon, who sit at 21-1, by a considerable amount.Wednesday, June 29Game OneThe Mustangs and the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers split a doubleheader in Mount Vernon last Wednesday, with the home team taking the contest 1-0.Jenna Sprague was awarded the win as pitcher, throwing seven innings, and striking out seven. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Ashlyn Steen (No. 6) takes a swing at a ball in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Game Two The visiting Clippers controlled the next game, seizing game two 11-4.Addison Gookin, a Mustang sophomore, shouldered the loss as pitcher, throwing for seven innings and striking out three.Thursday, June 30 Game One Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jenna Sprague pitches in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs handled a road doubleheader 2-0 when traveling to take on Benton last Thursday.The team took the first game by a score of 6-1.“We had some outstanding defensive plays,” said Mount Vernon head coach Robin Brand.Game TwoJenna Sprague again took the win in game two, pitching yet another seven innings, and striking out six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHocking discusses small-school appeal: Retiring superintendent reflects on careerFireworks allowed in Solon, for a brief periodFourth of July activitiesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball: Playing right with No. 1Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Coin flip decides grant recipientsAnamosa softball: Working some serious overtimeAnamosa starting Citizens’ Fire Academy: Department hopes to educate, inspire interest in joining department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.