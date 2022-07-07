The Mount Vernon varsity softball team is ready for the playoffs.

MVSB Nadia Telecky
Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky gets under a fly ball in the outfield at play last week.

The Mustangs won three quarters of their games this week to continue their role as the undisputed leader of the WaMaC-East conference.

The second-place Solon Spartans, at 12-10 in the conference, trail Mount Vernon, who sit at 21-1, by a considerable amount.

Wednesday, June 29Game OneThe Mustangs and the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers split a doubleheader in Mount Vernon last Wednesday, with the home team taking the contest 1-0.

Jenna Sprague was awarded the win as pitcher, throwing seven innings, and striking out seven.

MVSB Ashlyn Steen
Mount Vernon’s Ashlyn Steen (No. 6) takes a swing at a ball in play last week.

Game Two The visiting Clippers controlled the next game, seizing game two 11-4.

Addison Gookin, a Mustang sophomore, shouldered the loss as pitcher, throwing for seven innings and striking out three.

Thursday, June 30 Game One

MV SB pitcher
Mount Vernon’s Jenna Sprague pitches in play at home last week.

The Mustangs handled a road doubleheader 2-0 when traveling to take on Benton last Thursday.

The team took the first game by a score of 6-1.

“We had some outstanding defensive plays,” said Mount Vernon head coach Robin Brand.

Game TwoJenna Sprague again took the win in game two, pitching yet another seven innings, and striking out six.

