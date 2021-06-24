It was a strong week of wins for the Mount Vernon softball team, as the sluggers swept Center Point-Urbana and South Tama in doubleheaders and four wins in two different tournament plays.
The Mustangs are ranked second in the June 17 Class 3A softball poll, only behind Davenport Assumption. Mount Vernon pitchers, with a stout defense behind them, are among the state leaders in batting average against, allowing a stingy .150 to opposing offenses.
The Mustangs will be tested this week, with doubleheaders scheduled with West Delaware Monday, June 21, Solon on Wednesday, June 23, and Marion, in a make-up, Thursday, June 24. Solon is second in the conference, Marion third and West Delaware fourth. All have winning records.
Jun. 14
Mustangs sweep CP-U
Game one
Mustangs win 9-0
The Mustangs chalked up one run in the first, three in the second, another in the fourth, and four more in the sixth inning.
Lauren Ryan, a senior for the Mustangs, had three hits in the effort, with two doubles, three runs batted in, and two runs scored.
Jenna Sprague, a junior, pitched seven innings, taking the win and striking out nine batters.
Game two Mustangs over CPU 12-0 The second game of the doubleheader with the Stormin’ Pointers was another blowout for the Mustangs, as they notched two runs in the second, and an entire 10 in the third while keeping CPU scoreless.
Ryan had another big game with a hit, two RBIs, and crossing the plate once herself.
Nadia Telecky, a junior, had two hits, including a triple, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Addison Gookin, a first-year Mustang, pitched three innings and struck out one.
Jun. 16 Mustangs play dominate South Tama Trojans
Game one Mustangs win 21-0 The Mustangs quickly wrapped the first game in the series by scoring 11 runs in the first inning, two in the second, and yet eight more in the third to win 21-0.
The Trojans have not won a game with Mount Vernon in five years.
Game two Mustangs 18-2 The second game of the doubleheader was a more gentle victory for Mount Vernon, with three runs in the first, five in the second, and three in the third. South Tama scored single runs in the first and third. The Mustangs had an 11-2 lead going into the fourth inning, in which they racked up seven more runs, ending the contest at 18-2.
Jun. 18
Mustangs pick up two wins Game one Mount Vernon beats Perry 7-2 Perry took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Mustangs prevented them from scoring again in the game. Mount Vernon scored a run in the third, and assumed a 3-2 lead after five innings with two more runs. The Mustangs padded their lead with four more runs, and won it 7-2.
Telecky had another big game with two hits, including a home run, an RBI, one stolen base, and scoring two runs.
Mustangs sophomore Lily See had one hit — a home run, two RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base.
Jenna Sprague, a junior, pitched four innings, and struck out five.
Game two
Mustangs beat ADM 2-0
It was a low-scoring affair against ADM — ranked third in Class 3A — with the Mustangs scoring a run in the third and in the fifth, while holding ADM without any runs, winning 2-0.
Telecky had two hits in the win, knocking one teammate home and scoring a run once herself, and stealing a base.
Sprague pitched six innings, and fanned 11.
Jun. 19
Mustangs pick up two wins in tourney Game one Mount Vernon over Nevada 7-1 The Mustangs started out fierce against Nevada, chalking up seven runs in the first inning. Nevada scored one run in the fifth, but couldn’t overcome the Mount Vernon lead, and the Mustangs prevailed 7-1.
Telecky was a driving force in the win, with two hits, two RBIs, and made it across the plate herself. She also stole two bases.
Mustangs senior Lauren Ryan had two RBIs in the win.
Sprague pitched two innings, and fanned four, while Elsa Appleton pitched three innings and struck out six.
Game two Mustangs over Ames 8-2 The Mustangs overpowered Ames High 8-2 with one run in the first, three in the second, and four in the fifth. Ames responded with single runs in the second and fourth innings.
Maia Bentley had three hits in the victory, including a home run, an RBI, and two trips across home plate. Bentley also had a stolen base.
Telecky also had a stolen base and two RBIs.
Sprague pitched seven innings and struck out 11.