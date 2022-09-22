Every grade of Mount Vernon students that took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) achievement tests in math, language arts and science in spring 2021 and 2022 performed above the state average of percent of students who scored “proficient/advanced” on each test.

In fact, all but one of Mount Vernon’s “proficient/advanced” test scores were above 70 percent. The scores ranged from 65 percent proficient/advanced in math on one test to 94 percent in language arts on one test. The one score in math below 70 percent was still above the state average on that test.

Recommended for you