Mount Vernon senior Aden Grudzinski was named to the Class 3A All-State Jazz Band in early April.
“I found out that I was selected for the All-State jazz band from an email I received at the end of a long soccer practice,” Grudzinski said. “I was totally excited to have that accolade.”
Mount Vernon band director Scott Weber said it has been since 2016 for a member to be named to the Class 3A All-State Jazz band.
Grudzinski had to record some atude scales, as well as an improv piece to be judged by those selecting the band.
Grudzinski said he’s practicing a lot right now, including ear training to identify correct chords ahead of the practice and concert for the band.
Weber explained that there are four different All-State Jazz bands selected in the state, one for each class, and that makes Grudzinski one of 100 selected to play as part of the All-State Jazz Band concert May 12.
Grudzinksi said the thing he really loves about playing jazz is the freedom the music style presents.
“There are certain rules, sure, but it’s a music style that allows you to do what you feel in the moment and express yourself more in the playing,” Grudzinski said.
Aside from soccer and band, Grudzinski has been involved in speech, science Olympiad and student council in his time at Mount Vernon High School.
He’s looking forward to the chance to interact with other students who love jazz music.
Weber said that he’ll get to practice with other members of the band Wednesday, May 11, and the concert will be Thursday, May 12.
One of the highlights of the All-State Jazz Band performance is the jam session that students will have May 11 at a spot in downtown Johnston.