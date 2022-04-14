Mount Vernon senior Anna Moore placed second in the 2022 Jostens Photo Contest.
Moore’s landscape photo, Beauty Through the Bleak, was selected in the contest to place among the 4,287 entries received this year in different categories.
“It was a pretty big surprise,” Moore said, of her photo winning. “I honestly wasn’t expecting to win anything because there are so many entries and so much talent, so it is pretty cool to open up the Josten’s catalog and see my photo there.”
Moore said she had entered a number of different categories, including a few in the student life and sideline celebration category, doing her best to select anything she thought was unique and would stand out in competitive fields.
Moore said that particular photo was taken while she was taking a photo of someone in the portrait category.
“It took me less than five minutes to shoot this photo, and I took it because I thought it looked pretty and different,” Moore said. “I entered it because I thought it was a unique idea and looks as if it could carry a story. I never thought that out of all the photos I took that day for the contest, this one would win, but I’m glad I entered it.”
Moore’s favorite events to photograph in high school have been sporting events. So much so, that she’s taken photos of almost every sport offered at Mount Vernon schools.
“Football season is when I realized that photojournalism is something that I wanted to pursue as a career,” Moore said. “I love being able to see the action up close and being able to show my photos to the players and coaches is very rewarding. Thanks to tournament director Dick Simmons, I was even able to shoot for the NCAA DIII Wrestling Tournament this past March. This is the biggest event I’ve shot so far, so I took a lot away from it. I enjoy any event where there are lots of people and lots of things going on. There is never a dull moment, and with all of the reactions, there is always a good photo op.”
Moore said photojournalism is a great career field for her, as she likes working behind the scenes and being able to show someone a story, rather than just telling them. It’s what she is pursuing in college after graduation.
“I love art and creating new things, so to be able to build a creative portfolio means a lot to me,” Moore said. “I have also always loved collecting photos from places and experiences, so being able to do that as a career would be a dream.”
Moore got introduced to photography during her junior year of high school, when she began taking photos for the yearbook.
“I had been around a camera a few times before when my mom had one, but I never thought it was something I’d wish to pursue,” Moore said.
Moore said she has missed out on a lot over the past few years due to health issues, so being able to go to events and take pictures enabled her to become involved in high school again.
Moore credits journalism teacher JoAnn Gage in making sure she has new opportunities and experiences with photography.
“She was the one to introduce me to the world of journalism, and without her, I don’t think I ever would have found my love for photography,” Moore said.
Gage noted that Moore has taken many amazing action, reaction and portrait photos for the yearbook over the past two years, and she was just as surprised it was a landscape photo Moore took that won the prize.
Moore has been involved behind the scenes at this spring’s musical and is also a celloist with the high school orchestra and a member of the choir. She also managed the cheer team this year, and is a member of the National Honor Society.