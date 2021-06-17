The Mount Vernon Swimming Pool will be closed until Friday, June 18.
All swim lessons, swim team, day cares, and rentals will be contacted about future dates.
According to Matt Siders, director of Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, on Friday, June 11, a broken glass bottle occurred on the Mount Vernon Pool deck.
In the instance of broken glass, state and local protocol to resolve the safety issue is to drain the pool, clean the pool deck and basin and then refill the pool.
“We would like to take this moment to stress the importance of not bringing glass of any type inside the pool fence,” Siders said.
As part of the process, the pool will have to balance the chemicals and send away for another water test.