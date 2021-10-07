Mount Vernon volleyball drops a game, wins a championship By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team dropped a decision to West Delaware on Tuesday of last week, before mowing down six straight opponents Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson tries to spike the ball between the hands of defenders at the net in volleybal play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tuesday, Sept. 28The Mustangs fell to the West Delaware Hawks 1-3 in four sets. The Hawks, second place in the WaMaC-East, beat the Mustangs 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-21.Mustangs coach Maggie Willems remained optimistic.“We had moments of pure brilliance against West Delaware, who is the No. 1 team in 3A, which is absolutely encouraging,” said Willems.The coach is already thinking about next time. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller and Sara Rhomberg look to defend against a spike at the net in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “We need to improve in small ways to have a chance to beat West Delaware when we have another chance,” she said.As her team moved on from the Hawks and geared up for Saturday’s Waverly Shell Rock Invite, Willems knew of two things she wanted her team to focus on.“We’re working on defensive platform control and continuing to improve our serving,” she said.Saturday, Oct. 2 The Mustangs shook off their loss from earlier in the week, and won the Waverly-Shell Rock Invite on Saturday, beating six straight opponents.“Wow! What a day,” reflected Willems.“The tournament field at Waverly is absolutely loaded and to come out as champions is really incredible,” she said. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller smacks the ball from deeper in the volleyball court in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “Our wins over Denver in the semifinals and WSR in the finals were two huge wins against two really high level teams,” said Willems.They began their tournament performance by disposing of the Mason City Mohawks handily, taking them out in two sets 21-6 and 21-8.Mount Vernon then won in two sets against the Union Community Knights by scores of 21-11 and 21-11.They won in two sets against the Crestwood Cadets (21-5 and 21-7) and Denver Cyclones (25-18 and 25-19) before winning two out of three sets against the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham attempts to defend a volley from crossing the net in play earlier last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo In the championship, the Mustangs bested the AGWSR Cougars by sets of 21-15 and 21-17, finishing the week 24-9.Looking at the week ahead, Willems indicated it would be tough.It would begin with Marion Tuesday before “a really tough tournament” Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester looks to spike the ball over the hands of defenders in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentSpringville football: Saving the best for lastJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Mount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedFounder of Every Student, Any School seeks board seatMidland football: Staying business as usualShelter unveils phase one of dog parkCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos