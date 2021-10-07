The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team dropped a decision to West Delaware on Tuesday of last week, before mowing down six straight opponents Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock.

MVVB Brooke Ellyson
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson tries to spike the ball between the hands of defenders at the net in volleybal play at home last week.

Tuesday, Sept. 28The Mustangs fell to the West Delaware Hawks 1-3 in four sets. The Hawks, second place in the WaMaC-East, beat the Mustangs 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-21.

Mustangs coach Maggie Willems remained optimistic.

“We had moments of pure brilliance against West Delaware, who is the No. 1 team in 3A, which is absolutely encouraging,” said Willems.

The coach is already thinking about next time.

MVVB Miller and Rhomberg
Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller and Sara Rhomberg look to defend against a spike at the net in play last week.

“We need to improve in small ways to have a chance to beat West Delaware when we have another chance,” she said.

As her team moved on from the Hawks and geared up for Saturday’s Waverly Shell Rock Invite, Willems knew of two things she wanted her team to focus on.

“We’re working on defensive platform control and continuing to improve our serving,” she said.

Saturday, Oct. 2 The Mustangs shook off their loss from earlier in the week, and won the Waverly-Shell Rock Invite on Saturday, beating six straight opponents.

“Wow! What a day,” reflected Willems.

“The tournament field at Waverly is absolutely loaded and to come out as champions is really incredible,” she said.

MVVB3 Madeleine Miller
Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller smacks the ball from deeper in the volleyball court in play last week.

“Our wins over Denver in the semifinals and WSR in the finals were two huge wins against two really high level teams,” said Willems.

They began their tournament performance by disposing of the Mason City Mohawks handily, taking them out in two sets 21-6 and 21-8.

Mount Vernon then won in two sets against the Union Community Knights by scores of 21-11 and 21-11.

They won in two sets against the Crestwood Cadets (21-5 and 21-7) and Denver Cyclones (25-18 and 25-19) before winning two out of three sets against the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks.

MVVB4 Parker Whitham
Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham attempts to defend a volley from crossing the net in play earlier last week.

In the championship, the Mustangs bested the AGWSR Cougars by sets of 21-15 and 21-17, finishing the week 24-9.

Looking at the week ahead, Willems indicated it would be tough.

It would begin with Marion Tuesday before “a really tough tournament” Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

MVVB 5 Chloe Meester
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester looks to spike the ball over the hands of defenders in play last week.

