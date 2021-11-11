The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team ended their postseason run with an 0-3 loss to the West Liberty Comets in the 3A quarterfinal round of the state tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge.

MVVB 10 Serve
Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand (No. 9) prepares to serve the ball at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The fourth-place Comets got the best of the fifth-place Mustangs with sets of 26-28, 24-26, and 21-25.

MVVB 3 Court celebrate
Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand, Brooke Ellyson, Chloe Meester and Madeleine Miller celebrate a point at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The West Liberty squad improved to 38-4 with the victory, while the Mustangs cemented their season’s record at 34-13.

“Our match against West Liberty was a great match,” said head coach Maggie Willems, who just completed her 17th season with the team.

MVVB 5 Chase volleyball
Mount Vernon’s Eryn Jackson tries to keep a volleyball in play Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Our athletes battled, and ultimately, we did not come out on top. Our team competed so well. It was a heartbreaking loss,” she said.

2021 Season Snapshot

Thursday, Aug. 26

MVVB 6 Net spike
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester works at tapping the ball over the net over West Liberty Comets defenders Monday, Nov. 1.

The Mustangs opened their season with a pair of wins at Clear Creek-Amana in the WaMaC Quad.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

The team triumphed over the home team in Solon with sets of 29-27, 25-13, and 25-20.

MVVB 9 Volleyball set 2
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 16) sets the volleyball Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament, while Emma Meester (No. 15) looks for where she can help in the play.

Saturday, Sept. 25Mount Vernon experienced a mixed bag in the Liberty-Mount Vernon Hy-Vee Classic, held in Liberty. The team had two wins and two losses, and their record became 18-8.

MVVB Sideline Celebration 2
Mount Vernon players celebrate along the sidelines at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Saturday, Oct. 2The Mustangs won the Waverly-Shell Rock Invite, beating six straight opponents.

“Wow! What a day,” reflected Willems at the time.

MVVB State court photo
Mount Vernon’s Sara Rhomberg, Emma Meester (No. 15) and Chloe Meester (No. 16) at the net during the state volleyball meet Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Thursday, Oct. 14The team traveled to Beckman Catholic for the WaMaC tournament, taking the top spot.

MVVB Willems
Mount Vernon head coach Maggie Willems gives advice from the sidelines Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

MVVB spike 8
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson spikes the ball Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament.

The Mustangs beat the West Marshall Trojans in three straight sets, advancing the team to the championship, which would determine whether they made it to State. The win improved their record to 33-12.

