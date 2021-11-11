Mount Vernon volleyball makes it to State quarterfinals By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Nov 11, 2021 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team ended their postseason run with an 0-3 loss to the West Liberty Comets in the 3A quarterfinal round of the state tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand (No. 9) prepares to serve the ball at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2. --Courtesy photo by Mike Cranston The fourth-place Comets got the best of the fifth-place Mustangs with sets of 26-28, 24-26, and 21-25. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand, Brooke Ellyson, Chloe Meester and Madeleine Miller celebrate a point at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston The West Liberty squad improved to 38-4 with the victory, while the Mustangs cemented their season’s record at 34-13.“Our match against West Liberty was a great match,” said head coach Maggie Willems, who just completed her 17th season with the team. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Eryn Jackson tries to keep a volleyball in play Tuesday, Nov. 2. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston “Our athletes battled, and ultimately, we did not come out on top. Our team competed so well. It was a heartbreaking loss,” she said.2021 Season SnapshotThursday, Aug. 26 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester works at tapping the ball over the net over West Liberty Comets defenders Monday, Nov. 1. --Courtesy photo by Mike Cranston The Mustangs opened their season with a pair of wins at Clear Creek-Amana in the WaMaC Quad.Tuesday, Sept. 7The team triumphed over the home team in Solon with sets of 29-27, 25-13, and 25-20. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 16) sets the volleyball Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament, while Emma Meester (No. 15) looks for where she can help in the play. --Courtesy photo by Mike Cranston Saturday, Sept. 25Mount Vernon experienced a mixed bag in the Liberty-Mount Vernon Hy-Vee Classic, held in Liberty. The team had two wins and two losses, and their record became 18-8. Buy Now Mount Vernon players celebrate along the sidelines at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 2. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston Saturday, Oct. 2The Mustangs won the Waverly-Shell Rock Invite, beating six straight opponents.“Wow! What a day,” reflected Willems at the time. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Sara Rhomberg, Emma Meester (No. 15) and Chloe Meester (No. 16) at the net during the state volleyball meet Tuesday, Nov. 2. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston Thursday, Oct. 14The team traveled to Beckman Catholic for the WaMaC tournament, taking the top spot. Buy Now Mount Vernon head coach Maggie Willems gives advice from the sidelines Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament. --Courtesy photo Mike Cranston Wednesday, Oct. 20 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson spikes the ball Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the state volleyball tournament. --Courtesy photo by Mike Cranston The Mustangs beat the West Marshall Trojans in three straight sets, advancing the team to the championship, which would determine whether they made it to State. The win improved their record to 33-12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaco Express allows restaurant to expandSpringville volleyball - Class 1A state championship: Team of destinyAnamosa football: Eight Raiders earn All-District honorsMidland/Springville football: Menster, DeMean named first-team All-District 5Inaugural Side-by-Side Ride raises thousands for Honor Flight NetworkAlburnett Historical Society retains memories of beloved localLocal Veterans Day assembliesRibbon cutting held for simulation centerNo 'nun'sense as SHS rises to challenge of Sister ActSpringville boys cross country - Evan Robertson: Soaking up the state experience Images Videos